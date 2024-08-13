ALOHA Debuts First-Ever Advertising Campaign: "Deliciously Satisfying"

The campaign marks a milestone for the plant-based protein bar pioneer amid rapid growth and retail expansion.

DARIEN, Conn., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aloha, the award-winning B-Corp and Climate Neutral Certified plant-based protein bar brand, today launched its first brand campaign, "Deliciously Satisfying." The new campaign follows a remarkable first half 2024 for the $100 million plus, employee-owned brand in which it achieved high double-digit growth, secured a $68 million investment of secondary capital from SEMCAP Food & Nutrition, received a Whole Foods Market Supplier All-Star Award, was recognized by Inc. as one of America's "Fastest Growing" companies, and had their CEO, Brad Charron, named as a Regional Finalist for EY Entrepreneur of the Year. Aloha continues to be a top-selling protein bar in the US Natural Channel and MULO.

Concepted and produced in-house, the brand campaign encourages consumers to indulge in things that are universally satisfying, such as popping bubble wrap, peeling paint tape off a wall, and cracking open a fresh can of tennis balls, likening them to the satisfying feeling of eating a delicious, protein-packed Aloha bar. Fueled by increased consumer awareness and demand for nutritious, convenient food options, the spots are designed to speak to mainstream, health-conscious consumers in the fast-growing healthy snack market.

"Aloha has experienced explosive and sustained growth over the last few years, expanding our online and offline retail footprint. Brand marketing is critical to reach a larger, more mainstream audience" said Julia Shapiro, VP of Brand at Aloha. "We know that increasing protein is the #1 health goal of over half of adults in the country. Aloha's award-winning taste and texture, combined with a superior macronutrient profile, positions us to deliver on that in a uniquely satisfying way. And as the only B-corp and Climate Neutral Certified bar on our shelf, Aloha is a decision that consumers can feel good about on every level."

View the spot here: "Deliciously Satisfying"

Aloha champions the better-for-you food movement with a focus on ingredient transparency and sustainability. They believe that food should be both nutritious and delicious, offering mass-appeal flavors like peanut butter cup and chocolate chip cookie dough, all with 14g of protein and 5g of sugar (or fewer). All Aloha bars are made from high-quality, USDA Organic ingredients, as well as gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and free from artificial additives. A portion of proceeds from Aloha's Special Edition Hawaiʻi bars support Kupu, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering Hawai'i's youth through service, education, and workforce development in environmental fields.

"ALOHA's story is one of resilience, determination, and passion," said Brad Charron, Chairman & CEO of ALOHA, who "re-founded" the Company in 2017. "We're a small team of entrepreneurs riding a wave of explosive momentum and I'm proud to see it come to life with a campaign that encapsulates our brand ethos and consumer-centricity; it's a testament to just how far we've come -- and it's just the beginning. In the near-term, we want to not only be the food of choice for the next generation of consumers; we want to become their favorite brand, a representation of how people can live with vitality and the powerful spirit of aloha in their daily lives."

This campaign marks the first big brand push since Julia Shapiro, former VP of Marketing at WeTransfer, joined Aloha as VP of Brand. She is supported by Aloha CEO Brad Charron who, before Aloha, had a distinguished career in marketing himself, including executive brand roles at Chobani and Under Armour. The ads will run on premium streaming platforms like Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, and YouTube. Social media campaigns will feature influencer content and invite creators to celebrate their own "Deliciously Satisfying" moments, leaning into socially native, ASMR-type content.

About ALOHA

ALOHA is an employee-owned and operated company committed to nourishing the world by creating simple, nutritious food that everyone can access and enjoy. Its award-winning plant-based products are high in protein, amazingly low in sugar, and next-level delicious, proving you don't have to sacrifice taste for nutrition. As a certified B Corporation® and Climate Neutral Certified brand, ALOHA is dedicated to using its business as a force for good and taking care of its people, customers, communities, and the planet. ALOHA's products can be found at grocery stores nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, HEB, Kroger, Safeway/Albertsons, Stop & Shop, and more. ALOHA can also be purchased online at Thrive Market, Amazon, Walmart.com, Vitacost.com, and ALOHA.com.

