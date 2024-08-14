ALOHA Earns Spot on the Inc. 5000 2024 List of Fastest Growing Companies

Plant-Based Protein Bar Pioneer Experiences Three-Year Revenue Growth of 490 Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed that ALOHA ranks No. 1028 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 (No. 40 in Food & Beverage), its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

This recognition comes on the heels of a remarkable first half of 2024 for Aloha. Since its reemergence under CEO Brad Charron in 2019, Aloha has grown into a thriving $100 million plus, employee-owned brand. During this impressive period, the company secured a substantial $68 million investment from SEMCAP Food & Nutrition, earned a Whole Foods Market Supplier All-Star Award, and had Charron named as a Regional Finalist for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year. Additionally, Aloha just launched its inaugural brand campaign, "Deliciously Satisfying." The brand continues to excel as a top-selling protein bar in both the US Natural Channel and MULO.

"As a small team of entrepreneurs riding a wave of explosive momentum, being recognized by Inc. is a testament to our team's resilience, determination and passion," said Brad Charron, Chairman & CEO of ALOHA, who "re-founded" the Company in 2017. "And while we've come very far in a relatively short period of time, this is just the beginning. We want to be health conscious consumers' favorite brand, recognized for developing better-for-you products that not only taste good but that are made with high-quality, USDA organic ingredients that make you feel really good, too."

Aloha champions the better-for-you food movement with a focus on ingredient transparency and sustainability. They believe that food should be both nutritious and delicious, offering mass-appeal flavors like peanut butter cup and chocolate chip cookie dough, all with 14g of protein and 5g of sugar (or fewer). All Aloha bars are made from high-quality, USDA Organic ingredients, as well as gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and free from artificial additives. A portion of proceeds from Aloha's Special Edition Hawaiʻi bars support Kupu, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering Hawai'i's youth through service, education, and workforce development in environmental fields.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About ALOHA

ALOHA is an employee-owned and operated company committed to nourishing the world by creating simple, nutritious food that everyone can access and enjoy. Its award-winning plant-based products are high in protein, amazingly low in sugar, and next-level delicious, proving you don't have to sacrifice taste for nutrition. As a certified B Corporation® and Climate Neutral Certified brand, ALOHA is dedicated to using its business as a force for good and taking care of its people, customers, communities, and the planet. ALOHA's products can be found at grocery stores nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, HEB, Kroger, Safeway/Albertsons, Stop & Shop, and more. ALOHA can also be purchased online at Thrive Market, Amazon, Walmart.com, Vitacost.com, and ALOHA.com.

