ALOM CEO Hannah Kain Receives Lifetime Achievement Award by SDCE

FREMONT, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hannah Kain, President and CEO of ALOM, a global leader in supply chain management, has been honored for Lifetime Achievement in the 2024 SDCE Supply Chain Pros to Know award competition. Kain founded ALOM in 1997 in Silicon Valley, CA, and has since led the company to become a world-class organization dedicated to achieving the supply chain goals of Fortune 500 companies and emerging leaders throughout the U.S. and around the globe.

Kain has long been at the forefront of applying technology to create greater visibility and productivity for customers, establishing an influential record of innovation across the industry. At the same time, she has championed ethical and equitable standards in the workplace and supply chain, advocating for human rights, diversity, and sustainability long before they were mainstream corporate values.

Reflecting her technical and leadership accomplishments, Kain has for the last ten years been named as a Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know Award recipient culminating in this year's Lifetime Achievement recognition.

Kain's vision when founding ALOM was to create a supply chain partner solving customer challenges with flawless execution, technology leadership, and operational flexibility. At a time when regimented adherence to standardized processes was prevalent, ALOM's agile and results-oriented approach offered a radical alternative. For example, in 1998, ALOM became an early pioneer in the advancement of e-commerce technology by developing customized B2B portals that enabled customers to select items, place orders, and view fulfillment status. Today, ALOM maintains this technology leadership focus with state-of-the-art IT tools that enhance the efficiency and performance of its customer programs.

"Supplying and delivering products predictably and flawlessly, in a world with increasing complexity and disruption risks, is one of the highest priorities in C-suites and boardrooms," Kain states. "I am enormously proud that our dedicated and passionate ALOM staff continuously anticipate new challenges and implement solutions that bring value, protection, and peace of mind to our customers and their stakeholders. Together, we fulfill our customers' brand promises."

Jay Timmons, President and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) summed up Kain's leadership style and impact: "Hannah has proven herself over and over again as one of our country's 'go to' manufacturing leaders. She combines a professor's knowledge with the acumen of an entrepreneur. It's not just that she has mastered the intricacies of supply chains across our country and the world, but also that she is a thoughtful, forward-thinking leader who answers thought-provoking questions every day.

"Since joining the NAM Board of Directors nearly 20 years ago, Hannah Kain has been a font of ideas and intelligence, including on salient issues such as the need to cut red-tape and rethink outdated or unbalanced regulations and permitting procedures. She is supremely deserving of this latest recognition," he added.

As an advocate for diversity, equity, and sustainability, Kain established a unique company culture attracting best-in-class supply chain strategists and industry specialists who have helped fuel ALOM's growth, success, and continued resilience. Twenty-seven years ago, as a woman executive in a male-dominated industry, Kain faced and overcame many instances of gender-based bias. Undeterred and with her trademark confidence, she resolved to create an inclusive and supportive workplace environment equally committed to being the supplier of choice for its customers, the customer of choice for its global network of supply chain partners, and the employer of choice to attract and retain top talent in a competitive marketplace.

Kain has received numerous industry and leadership awards over her notable career including the WBEC-Pacific Pinnacle Award, Gold Manufacturing Leadership Award for Cultural Transformation, WE USA Top WBE CEO, Business Insider Top 100 People Transforming Business, Top 10 Women in Logistics by Global Trade Magazine, SDCE Women Leaders in Supply Chain, Gold Woman of The Year in Manufacturing Stevie, Silver Best Global Woman-owned Business Stevie, Top 25 Champion of Diversity in STEM, Manufacturing Institute STEP Ahead Award, YWCA Tribute to Women Award, and induction into the Silicon Valley Capitol Club Wall of Fame.

Kain is a board member of the National Association of Manufacturers, WBEC-Pacific, and the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) where she also serves as 1st Vice Chair of the WBENC Forum. She is the board chair of How Women Lead – Silicon Valley and serves on the Advisory Council of Heritage Bank of Commerce. Kain is a member of the exclusive invitation-only Committee of 200 (C200) for executive women.

"Being part of communities of inspirational women and men is a true joy. I am so grateful for this opportunity to start each day pursuing my passions that benefit the workplace, our industry and humanity," Kain said.

About ALOM

ALOM is a global supply chain management services and solutions provider, serving as a strategic partner to its Fortune 500 clients in the technology, automotive, life sciences, and highly regulated industry sectors. Headquartered in Fremont, CA, USA, its teams of technology engineers and supply chain specialists operate globally from 19 locations.

Committed to environmental and social responsibility, ALOM manages the physical supply chain from procurement, inventory management, contract assembly, digital media and print, to omni-channel fulfillment and returns. ALOM seamlessly integrates digital and financial streams into the physical supply chain, deploying e-commerce and payment solutions, visibility tools, digital delivery tools, data management, and strong back-end systems, all while producing and fulfilling goods worldwide. ALOM is proud to deliver its clients' products and services impeccably, enrich the end-user experience, and uphold their brand reputations. https://alom.com/

About SDCE: Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to http://www.FoodLogistics.com and http://www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

