ALOM Goals to Lower Greenhouse Gas Emissions Validated by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

ALOM has implemented measurable greenhouse gas emission-reducing initiatives that are rooted in climate science and apply to every aspect of our business. -- Kaveh Moraghebi, ALOM Senior Director of Quality and Sustainability

SBTi is a collaboration among the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI), the CDP, a nonprofit helping entities disclosing environmental impact, the World Wide Fund for Nature, (WWF) and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting, offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves companies' targets.

"As a company that has long been committed to a healthier planet, we take our role as a leader in reducing emissions in the supply chain as profoundly important for our economic and environmental well-being," added Hannah Kain, President and CEO of ALOM. "Given that close to 90% of GHG emissions result from supply chains serving companies that produce and ship physical goods, we believe our industry has an opportunity – and a responsibility – to act decisively with SBTi targets in mind."

In line with SBTi criteria to limit the global temperature rise, ALOM is prioritizing direct emissions reductions and neutralizing all residual emissions. This verification is one of ALOM's science-based milestones of rigorous certifications, best-in-class partnerships, and innovative programs to monitor and report GHG reduction.

For example, ALOM's ISO 14064-1 certification ensures transparency in tracking and reporting all direct and indirect scope 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions. As a Green Power Partner with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), ALOM must verify its ongoing use and GHG reduction impact of clean energy use.

Further initiatives enacted by ALOM to achieve its SBTi verified GHG reduction targets include:

Nearsource its supply base to reduce freight transport distance

Execute meaningful sustainable procurement and packaging strategies

Support aggressive recycling and reuse programs

Implement energy-saving technology

ALOM works collaboratively with customers and suppliers to extend the scale of its GHG emission reduction initiatives. The company can provide GHG data specific to the delivery of customer programs to quantify its contribution to achieving customers' own GHG reduction goals. Across its supply base, ALOM partners with suppliers that support its environmental values and have enacted greenhouse gas reduction and measurement initiatives – or are in the process of doing so.

SBTi target verification is an important milestone for ALOM in meeting its GHG emission reduction goals. Read about the company's ESG commitment and download its 2023 ESG report: https://alom.com/esg-centric-values/

To learn more about Science Based Targets initiative, visit https://sciencebasedtargets.org/

About ALOM

ALOM is a global supply chain management services and solutions provider, serving as a strategic partner to its Fortune 500 clients in the technology, automotive, life sciences, and highly regulated industry sectors. Headquartered in Fremont, CA, USA, its teams of technology engineers and supply chain specialists operate globally from 19 locations.

Committed to environmental and social responsibility, ALOM manages the physical supply chain from procurement, inventory management, contract assembly, digital media and print, to omni-channel fulfillment and returns. ALOM seamlessly integrates digital and financial streams into the physical supply chain, deploying e-commerce and payment solutions, visibility tools, digital delivery tools, data management, and strong back-end systems, all while producing and fulfilling goods worldwide.

ALOM is proud to deliver its clients' products and services impeccably, enrich the end-user experience, and uphold their brand reputations. https://alom.com/

