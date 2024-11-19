ALOM Joins International Delegation at OECD To Advance Women Entrepreneurs in Global Supply Chain

OECD is a central force in accelerating women's empowerment on a global scale through policy and the funding that results from it. Being part of this movement was an honor that I hope will lift current and future generations of women entrepreneurs." -- Lisa Dolan, VP - Supply Chain Strategy, ALOM Post this

The purpose of the program was to foster more inclusive global supply chains and promote awareness of the challenges facing women's business leaders, such as financing, government regulation, and discrimination. The speakers shared best practices in supporting women entrepreneurs, as well as the tools and resources available for exporting their products to global markets.

In representing women-owned businesses, Dolan showcased the untapped value and innovation in this under-represented business sector brings to global markets, and how they are unlocking opportunities within the rapidly growing semiconductor sector.

Specifically, Dolan shared ALOM's perspective on the essential roles of NGOs and governments as well as policy initiatives like the CHIPS Act in promoting gender diversity and innovation in the field. She underscored ALOM's commitment to advancing women-led businesses in technology and highlighted the importance of collaboration across the public and private sectors. For example, ALOM partners with SEMI, a highly regarded international organization whose purpose is to advance the global semiconductor supply chain.

"As a women entrepreneur who faced and had to overcome many barriers in starting and growing ALOM, I am dedicated to paying it forward so other women entrepreneurs can learn and benefit from my journey, and participate in our growth strategies and near-sourcing activities," said ALOM President and CEO Hannah Kain. "We at ALOM are proud to contribute to the OECD's important work in advancing opportunities for women-led initiatives in the global supply chain. With their support and the collaboration of a broader supply chain community, women entrepreneurs will have the resources and tools to achieve the greatest industry and economic impact."

The event built upon the work of the OECD Committee for SMEs and Entrepreneurship (CSMEE) and supports U.S. Mission to the OECD (USOECD)'s efforts to enhance women's economic empowerment and participation in global supply chains and trade. USOECD has worked with the U.S. Department of State's Office of Global Women's Issue (S/GWI) and the OECD Secretariat to advance OECD work on gender-disaggregated data, workplace discrimination, and global trade.

About ALOM: ALOM is a global leader in supply chain management, delivering customized, high-compliance solutions for industries that demand precision, flexibility, and innovation. Headquartered in Silicon Valley and operating from 20 locations worldwide, ALOM supports Fortune 500 clients in technology, healthcare, government, energy, and regulated industries.

Our comprehensive services—including supply chain execution, light contract manufacturing, and our advanced 3PL+ solution—provide end-to-end product lifecycle management, real-time visibility, and seamless data integration to simplify complexity and enhance customer satisfaction. Founded on principles of innovation, environmental stewardship and quality excellence, ALOM empowers businesses to scale sustainably and thrive in a dynamic global marketplace while ensuring flawless execution that protects their brand reputation at every step. http://www.alom.com

Media Contact

Lynthia Romney, ALOM, 914-589-2140, [email protected], www.alom.com

Paul Hendrycks, ALOM, 510-360-3628, [email protected], www.alom.com

SOURCE ALOM