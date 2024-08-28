ALOM Opens New Supply Chain and Li-ion Battery Storage Complex in Sacramento

The welcoming business environment, location as a central freight and logistics hub, and talent-rich labor pool make Sacramento an ideal location for driving our customers' continued success. -- ALOM President & CEO Hannah Kain Post this

"We could not be happier to join the Sacramento region manufacturing and economic base. The welcoming business environment, location as a central freight and logistics hub, and the talent-rich labor pool make Sacramento an ideal location for driving our customers' continued success," she added.

The new ALOM Sacramento facility is located at 7860 Metro Air Parkway in close proximity to the Sacramento International Airport, interstate highways, and Pacific coast deep water ports that connect ALOM customers' products to North American and overseas global markets. ALOM plans to increase its employment in the Sacramento region by 25 percent as a result of the expansion.

An award-winning safety innovation of the new Sacramento facility is the fully partitioned 12,200-square-foot lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery storage area which is under construction. In June 2024 ALOM received the Supply and Demand Chain Executive Top Projects Award for leadership and vision engineering the standards and creating a blueprint for warehouse fire safety when stocking products containing Li-ion batteries.

Led by mobility products and energy storage systems, products powered by rechargeable Li-ion batteries are increasing. Li-ion battery demand is expected to grow by about 27% annually to reach 4,700 GWh by 2030 according to McKinsey & Company. Keeping pace with demand growth, fire risk caused by overheating Li-ion batteries is also on the rise. This risk increases when high volumes of products containing Li-ion batteries are stored in close proximity.

ALOM engaged with county and state fire safety experts and Li-ion product developers in researching current and expected future code requirements and developing rigorous safety standards for the battery storage area that include:

Enhanced fire sprinkler protection: Automatic in-rack front facing sprinkler system are designed and installed in accordance with Highly Protected Risk (HPR) standards.

Advanced smoke and heat detection: Highly sensitive air-sampling and thermographic infrared heat scanning enable rapid, early-stage detection.

Partitioned battery storage: Two-hour fire-rated walls surround the storage area and fire-rated roll up steel doors are in accordance with the California Fire Code and Building Code. Horizontal steel barriers separate vertical levels of product storage within pallet racking to control fire spread.

State of charge (SOC) level monitoring: ALOM collaborates with OEM manufacturers to ensure battery products are manufactured, shipped, and stored at the optimum charge level to reduce fire risk.

"ALOM has established itself as a pioneer in the 3PL industry for lithium-ion battery storage safety. They have implemented measures and technology that not only meet current fire codes, but also anticipate and comply with planned future regulations," said Todd LaBerge, P.E. and Fire Marshal who consulted with ALOM on the development of the storage area.

"Li-ion battery storage is an uncharted but vitally important component of our customers' value chain. We at ALOM take very seriously our responsibility to keep their inventory, our people, and the broader community safe in this exciting area of growth. We are proud to design and invest in a facility to fulfill these commitments now and in the future," said Brandon Marugg, ALOM COO.

ALOM will serve its growing base of Fortune 500 customers from the Sacramento location by providing technology-driven and tailored supply chain execution, light contract manufacturing, and 3PL+ services that include procurement, e-commerce fulfillment, kitting, and returns management. Combined with ALOM's Midwest operations, the company can process 40,000 orders per hour and deliver via ground service to 85% of contiguous U.S. addresses in less than 48 hours.

ALOM is a global supply chain management services and solutions provider, serving as a strategic partner to its Fortune 500 clients in the technology, automotive, life sciences, and highly regulated industry sectors. Headquartered in Fremont, CA, USA, its teams of technology engineers and supply chain specialists operate globally from 20 locations. Committed to environmental and social responsibility, ALOM manages the physical supply chain from procurement, inventory management, light contract manufacturing, digital media and print, to omni-channel fulfillment and returns. ALOM seamlessly integrates digital and financial streams into the physical supply chain, deploying e-commerce and payment solutions, visibility tools, digital delivery tools, data management, and strong back-end systems, all while producing and fulfilling goods worldwide. ALOM is proud to deliver its clients' products and services impeccably, enrich the end-user experience, and uphold their brand reputations. https://alom.com/

Lynthia Romney, ALOM, 9145892140, [email protected] , www.alom.com

Paul Hendrycks, ALOM, (510) 360-3628, [email protected] , www.alom.com

