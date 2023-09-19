ALOM Senior Director Shireen Garrison Receives Women in Supply Chain Award

Shireen Garrison is a transformative supply chain professional who earns the trust of customers for her broad expertise and ability to deliver long-term value and sustainability. -- Fiona Lowbridge, ALOM Vice President of Client Success Tweet this

"In a world that is increasingly complex and regulated, Shireen and her team plan and implement innovative supply chain solutions that provide customers with visibility, agility and streamlined simplicity. Personifying the ALOM value proposition perfectly, Shireen brings to each customer relationship a caring and collaborative approach to understanding every requirement and then launching highly-sophisticated new programs that position our customers for growth, success and service excellence," said ALOM President and CEO Hannah Kain.

In 2022, Garrison was promoted to the position of Senior Director of Strategic Client Services and now leads new customer onboarding and account success initiatives. Globally, Garrison and her team analyze stakeholder needs and onboard comprehensive programs that ALOM executes to six sigma quality and service levels.

As a compelling advocate and example of ALOM's cultural values, Garrison has helped the company address the ongoing supply chain talent shortage and attract top talent to ALOM. Her team has grown 62% over the past 24 months with 100% staff retention. By serving as a mentor and informational resource to new staff members, she reinforces ALOM's culture of respect and inclusion.

"It makes me proud to see my co-workers and business associates, both men and women, grow and succeed in the supply chain industry," Garrison said. "This is a rewarding, flexible, and collaborative industry, and there is nothing more satisfying than motivating supply chain professionals to advance new ideas and achieve results greater than anyone believed possible."

"This year, we received over 400 submissions, the highest amount of applications not only for this award, but also for all of our awards. What's more, 118 of those applications were submitted by male counterparts, nominating their boss, co-worker or associate. Last year, that figure was just at 75. Also this year, 39 women self-nominated, a tremendous uptick from last year's award, which just saw 12 self-nominations. This shows progress. This shows hope that one day, we won't need an award like this because men and women in the supply chain will be equal," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "While there's still more work to be done, what we're doing is working. From truck drivers to CEOs, what these winners are doing matters to the future of all supply chains."

Recipients will be honored at the Women in Supply Chain Forum taking place November 14-15, 2023 in Atlanta. See https://www.womeninsupplychainforum.com to register and learn more.

