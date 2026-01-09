TravelingWiki Foundation Launches Beta of Generative AI Chatbot to Facilitate Greater Access to Air Travel for 20M Americans with Non Visible Disabilities After an Extensive Period of Development and Surrounding CES 2026
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alongside extensive work at CES 2026, TravelingWiki Foundation, the largest non-profit resource center globally assisting 20M Americans with Non Visible Disabilities with aviation mobility resources across 75 US Airports, announces the launch of a landmark Generative AI chatbot to provide interactive guidance to the 20M in the US with non visible disabilities on resources across 75 US airports (including all FAA Large and Medium hubs).
This launch coincides with TravelingWiki's Event on the State of Sports Cards in 2026, which was contemporaneously noted as one of CES' "hottest" events via Google's AI [FTNT1] and included:
(1) Presentation by Jeff Jaech, CEO American Baseball Card Museum;
(2) Comments by Dan Bliss, CEO Front Row Card Show; and
(3) Comments by Dakota Hosley, CEO Vegas Card Show.
TravelingWiki also contemporaneously launches http://houston-sports.com and a January 10th Houston Sports Card Night (to be held Hyatt Regency, 1000 Grand Central Parkway, Conroe, TX) leading up to NFL Championship Disability Awareness activities (more information can be found at http://www.BigGameEvent.com).
TravelingWiki CEO Jonathan Sutter notes, "The launch of a Beta of TravelingWiki's new Generative AI Chatbot is the culmination of many months of work with stakeholders across government, industry and the disability community. Feedback is requested on the Beta to understand how to best serve the 20M in the Non Visible Disability Community."
More information about the non-profit work of TravelingWiki foundation is available via visiting http://www.Travelingwiki.com.
FTNT1: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/jonathansutter_hot-ces26-activity-7414383379175092226-iXQq?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAAAT9q9gB3euIXX_jeQrlvTxsN-bA7j-c3Qo
