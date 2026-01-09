Alongside CES 2026, TravelingWiki Launches Beta of Generative AI Chatbot to Assist Non Visible Disability Community with Access to Air Travel

The launch of a beta of TravelingWiki's new Generative AI Chatbot is the culmination of many months of work with stakeholders across government, industry and the disability community. Feedback is requested on the Beta to understand how to best serve the 20M in the Non Visible Disability Community. Post this

(1) Presentation by Jeff Jaech, CEO American Baseball Card Museum;

(2) Comments by Dan Bliss, CEO Front Row Card Show; and

(3) Comments by Dakota Hosley, CEO Vegas Card Show.

TravelingWiki also contemporaneously launches http://houston-sports.com and a January 10th Houston Sports Card Night (to be held Hyatt Regency, 1000 Grand Central Parkway, Conroe, TX) leading up to NFL Championship Disability Awareness activities (more information can be found at http://www.BigGameEvent.com).

TravelingWiki CEO Jonathan Sutter notes, "The launch of a Beta of TravelingWiki's new Generative AI Chatbot is the culmination of many months of work with stakeholders across government, industry and the disability community. Feedback is requested on the Beta to understand how to best serve the 20M in the Non Visible Disability Community."

More information about the non-profit work of TravelingWiki foundation is available via visiting http://www.Travelingwiki.com.

FTNT1: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/jonathansutter_hot-ces26-activity-7414383379175092226-iXQq?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAAAT9q9gB3euIXX_jeQrlvTxsN-bA7j-c3Qo

Media Contact

Jonathan Sutter, TravelingWiki Foundation, 1 4044033333, [email protected], http://www.TravelingWiki.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE TravelingWiki Foundation