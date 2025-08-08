Alongside Work via Rose Bowl, South Carolina Sports & the 2025 Iowa State Fair, TravelingWiki Foundation Noted as Top 1% of All US Websites

TravelingWiki Now Offers Free Services in English, Spanish, German, French, Mandarin, Japanese, Hebrew, Arabic, Portuguese, Hindi, Twi, Vietnamese, Russian and Vietnamese.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Contemporaneous with TravelingWiki Foundation's appearance at the Iowa State Fair, The Rose Bowl and with South Carolina Sports, TravelingWiki announces its notification via data from SimilarWeb that its traffic now puts TraveingWiki.com in the top one percent of all US based websites for US based web traffic.

This occurs contemporaneous with the launch of TravelingWiki via the GivBux Platform (OTC: GBUX). As to purchases across the Fortune 500 and beyond - Whether an individual is purchasing home improvement items from Home Depot or Lowe's, convenience items from CVS, travel from Westin Hotels, Delta Airlines or Southwest Airlines, and/or a variety of other vendors, TravelingWiki Foundation is now available as a donation option for those purchases via the GivBux platform.

This recent work arises as Microsoft Bing's search engine recognized TravelingWiki Foundation's "Rapid Growth and Increasing Influence in Travel & Accessibility." Just a few hours prior, Microsoft hailed TravelingWiki as one of the top three technology companies, with a specialization on Autism and Aviation (airports). This followed events on March 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, where TravelingWiki CEO Jonathan Sutter met Simon Cowell to discuss Special Needs resources. This also occurs after being named a "Biggest Name" in Sports (as to Airport Autism Resources) via Microsoft's Bing Search. TravelingWiki's CEO Jonathan Sutter was also lauded for a "meaningful impact" on National Hockey League (NHL) Hockey, specifically as to autism community's access to pro hockey.

TravelingWiki now offers free resources in English, Spanish, French, German, Mandarin, Japanese, Hebrew, Arabic, Portuguese, Hindi, Twi, Vietnamese & Russian. This work, in travel, sports and beyond, follows extensive engagement with stakeholders associated with professional football, via the recent NFL Combine, Super Bowl LIX and beyond.

Engagements of TravelingWiki CEO Jonathan Sutter at the NFL Combine included:

(1) Briefing of Host of 81st Golden Globes, Jo Koy; (2) Meeting at Indianapolis Airport with CEO of Indianapolis Airport, Mario Rodriguez; (3) Brief with Jason Witten Man of the Year Finalist and University of North Carolina Star Athlete, Kaimon Rucker; (4) Briefing with Sammy Cavallaro, President of Sick Media, & Disability Advocate; (5) Briefing with UCLA's Jay Toia; (6) Appearance with Indy Card Exchange Associated with the Weekly Instagram Show, Once Upon a Wednesday; and (7) Meeting with new CEO of Autism Society of Iowa to Plan Upcoming Iowa Wild Autism Awareness Game

As part of recent work, TravelingWiki completed the following on February 7, 2025 as part of the events surrounding Super Bowl LIX:

(1) Appearance with NFL's Cam Newton on his TV Studio In Media Center of Super Bowl LIX Week; (2) Appearance with Dustin Poirier on Autism Awareness; (3) Appearance with NFL's, Jimmy Graham, at New Orleans Saints Media Hosting Area in the Super Bowl LIX Media Center; (4) Interview Live of FOX29 Philadelphia; (5) Interview Recorded on Sports Philanthropy Network, Made Possible Via Our Time at the New Orleans JCC Supporting the Local Community and Also Made Possible by the C Level Team at the New Orleans JCC; (6) Appearance with Jamesetta Cleveland, Sports Mom University Consulting; (7) Appearance at The Media Center with The Philly Sports Guy; (8) Appearance and Recording with PHLY Sports; (9) Taping on Set of ESPN's Pat McAfee Show at Super Bowl LIX; (10) Taping on Sports Philanthropy Network Show; (11) Appearance with Michael Blackson Regarding TravelingWiki Work in his Native Ghana to Support Autism Charitable Causes (All TravelingWiki Resource Content Now in the Ghana-based Dialect of Twi); (12) Appearance (Surrounding Both of our Taped Interviews with Media) with Attorney Andrew Morton, Counsel for the Charitable Work of Baker Mayfield and a Variety of Other Well Known Figures; (13) Appearance at Show of Cam Newton With NLE Choppa on Autism Awareness Surrounding His Appearance on Cam's TV Show; (14) Engagement with the Mother of NLE Chopper Regarding our Work on Autism Awareness and Supporting the UNCF Walk for Education; (15) Appearance with ESPN's Chris Fowler; (16) Appearance at Super Bowl LIX Festivities with Leigh Steinberg, One of the Most Renowned Sports Agents Globally and the Real Life Jerry Maguire; (17) Taping Video Content with Fox Sports Pensacola 101.1 FM and Fellow Special Needs Parent and Sports Host, Paul Chestnut; and (18) Taping with the Presenting Sponsors of the Pro Football Hall of Fame during Super Bowl LIX Festivities. (19) Appearance with Pro Football Athlete Efe Obada as part of Super Bowl LIX events.

On February 8, 2025, TravelingWiki engaged NFL titans Kellen Winslow Sr., Bryce Young, Eli Manning, among others.

The rapid growth surrounded engagement at Super Bowl LIX festivities on February 5, 2025 with Eric Ellenberger, Alumni Manager at Wounded Warrior Project, discussing the service of so many and TravelingWiki's goal to expand services for those with PTSD during their air travel. TravelingWiki had previously engaged Global Affairs Deputy Director, Wounded Warrior Project, Aleks Morosky. TravelingWiki Foundation's CEO, Jonathan Sutter, also spent time with NFL Star Michael Pittman Jr., discussing his charitable work supporting children, including to support those suffering from bullying, and the work of TravelingWiki to augment access to air travel for travelers of all ages.

Part of the impetus of TravelingWiki's rapid growth initiatives, engaging directly with the next generation of the workforce, is the opining of experts on Neurodiversity at CES that 53% of GenZ identifies as Neurodiverse. The work of TravelingWiki Foundation to document resources for Non Visible Disabilities at US airports, now exceeding 55 airports documented, stems back to the start of TravelingWiki Foundation. TravelingWiki Foundation's non-profit work across the US expands upon prior work in Pennsylvania, including the recent addition of TravelingWiki Foundation's free resources in 13 languages to the Philadelphia Autism Project, in cooperation with Drexel University; and presenting at PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 22, 2024 and August 4, 2024 to promote Autism awareness and Special Needs awareness, respectively, via themed baseball games (coordinated via many organizations throughout Pennsylvania) that also raised money for local area charities.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter, notes, "TravelingWiki's expected growth in 2025 is 400%, and TravelingWiki deeply values the focus continuously on the needs of the 20M with Non Visible Disabilities we serve in the US."

