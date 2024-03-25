Alosant Launches New 'Home Buyer Experience' Platform to Enhance the Builder/Buyer Relationship

PropTech leader's product fills a gap in community building by humanizing the home buying journey

BOZEMAN, Mont., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alosant, a leader in next-generation PropTech solutions, is launching its newest, consumer-centric product, Alosant Home Buyer Experience this spring, filling a void in the real estate market by humanizing the entire home buying journey.

Founded in 2017, Alosant has created branded apps for more than 100 of the country's most innovative and fastest-growing communities, positively impacting the lives of more than 275,000 resident users. The innovative new Home Buyer Experience harnesses Alosant's distinctive custom-branded approach, empowering builders to offer buyers a curated, engaging and streamlined passage to home ownership – from initial home exploration through the contract phase, all the way to closing and beyond. Alosant Home Buyer Experience positions builders at the forefront of the buyer-to-resident experience.

Rooted in the notion that everyone deserves to love where they live, Alosant Home Buyer Experience follows a holistic, 360-degree approach that enables builders to directly engage with their customers as they move through the stages of prospect, buyer and, eventually, community resident. Alosant will create exclusive branded apps for builders, which home buyers will download via the App Store or Google Play, fostering stronger affinity between the builder and buyer.

According to a recent WICK survey first presented at the Pacific Coast Builders Conference (PCBC), only 21 percent of buyers had a high level of trust in builders, while more than half had a high level of trust in their real estate agent. Alosant Home Buyer Experience serves as a comprehensive solution to this issue, providing updates on the home buying and building processes to foster trust between buyer and builder.

Alosant CEO and cofounder April LaMon says the more information available to buyers, the better the experience – and the more likely builders are to create 'friends and family' referrals, as well as repeat customers.

"Alosant has always been passionate about forging a direct connection between residents and the communities in which they live. Builders want to be part of that connection," LaMon said. "They are increasingly seeking to strengthen relationships with buyers by improving transparency and fostering trust with today's tech-savvy homebuyers who crave convenience and control."

Alosant Home Buyer Experience will feature various functionalities to keep prospects informed on an ongoing basis, including:

Detail and explain the home buying and building process, especially to first-time buyers

Scheduling calls and tours

Sending ongoing home construction photos

Answering important FAQs

Providing a "countdown to closing" guide with actions buyers can take as their homes are being built (e.g., scheduling movers, enrolling children in school, arranging utilities, etc.)

Offering access to new home warranty information and offering maintenance tips

The Alosant Home Buyer Experience will provide ongoing updates and appointment options, improving the process for both buyers and builders. This fills a void for buyers seeking updates and deters them from showing up unannounced and unprotected to construction sites. The platform also fosters a stronger sense of identity and acts as a central communications hub accessible to the builder.

In addition to storing important documents, Alosant Home Buyer Experience will educate buyers on warranty, maintenance and more, providing detailed guidance how they can effectively care for their major investment. The app will also utilize push notifications, enabling builders to continue their relationship with buyers even after closing.

According to LaMon, the key is to start those critical builder/buyer relationships earlier and continue strengthening them over time.

"Alosant Home Buyer Experience gives buyers access to their entire experience in the palm of their hand – on a consumer-friendly, builder- and buyer-oriented app," LaMon said. "At the same time, builders can easily access a comprehensive history of the customer journey and utilize the platform as their communications center, rather than losing visibility to conversations on personal phones. This makes it all seamless."

About Alosant

Co-Founded in Bozeman, MT in 2017 by visionaries April LaMon and Michael Swanson, Alosant is a forward-thinking real estate technology company powering community- and developer-branded lifestyle apps for over 100 of the top-selling master-planned communities in the country. The company's existing Alosant ResX™ Platform and Alosant Azul™ Prospect Experience have become sought-after solutions for developers, builders and communities looking to offer a resident app that delivers an "everything in one place" solution. The mobile-first technology seamlessly connects developers, builders and their communities with residents, prospective home buyers and local businesses. LaMon is also host of Alosant Innovator Series, a podcast featuring one-on-one conversations with a diverse group of industry leaders in real estate development, PropTech, lifestyle marketing and more.

