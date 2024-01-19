Alpha Cubed Investments Announces Armond Herndon, CFP®, Has Joined Alpha Cubed Investments as an Associate Wealth Manager

Alpha Cubed Investments, a registered investment advisory company specializing in managing investment portfolios for high-net-worth individuals, is pleased to announce that Armond Herndon, CFP®, has joined Alpha Cubed Investments as an Associate Wealth Manager.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alpha Cubed Investments, a registered investment advisory company specializing in managing investment portfolios for high-net-worth individuals, is pleased to announce that Armond Herndon, CFP®, has joined Alpha Cubed Investments as an Associate Wealth Manager.

Armond Herndon, CFP®, is an Associate Wealth Manager for Alpha Cubed Investments and has worked in the financial services industry since 2012. Armond is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional and a military veteran.

Prior to joining Alpha Cubed Investments, Armond served 11 years in the United States military and spent an additional 11 years working for some of the largest firms in the country, where he focused his efforts on providing comprehensive financial planning services, ensuring that his clients received tailored advice to navigate their financial journeys successfully.

Beyond the world of finance, Armond has a deep passion for working on cars, attending live sporting events, and is currently honing his golf game.

"We are excited to have Armond join our team at Alpha Cubed Investments. His focus on planning and his long experience working with clients will make our team even more robust."

Todd Walsh, CEO, Chief Technical Analyst.

