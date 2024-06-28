Alpha Cubed Investments Announces Brian Kofoed, CFP®, Has Joined the Team as a Regional Director and Senior Vice President

Alpha Cubed Investments, a registered investment advisory company specializing in managing investment portfolios for high-net-worth individuals, is pleased to announce that Brian Kofoed, CFP®, has joined the team as a Regional Director and Senior Vice President.

Brian Kofoed, CFP®, is a Regional Director and Senior Vice President for Alpha Cubed Investments and has worked in the financial services industry since 2007. Brian is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.

Prior to joining Alpha Cubed Investments, Brian spent over 14 years with Fidelity Investments. During his time at Fidelity, he was fortunate enough to worked with and assist various clients to better understanding their investments and build sound investment portfolios in line with their financial goals and dreams. Brian's passion for investment management stems from his sports background and desire to help others succeed. He now applies this passion to assisting clients by simplifying the complexities of the stock market, making it easier to understand.

Beyond the world of finance, you will find Brian spending time with his wife, Hanna, and his three kids, Wesley, Sawyer, and Harper. Brian played defensive football throughout college and continues his passion for sports by coaching his kids and cheering them on from the sideline. If not at a sporting event, Brian loves working out, swimming with his family, and any travel that allows him to play in the ocean and on beautiful beaches.

"We are excited to have Brian Kofoed join our team to add to our capability in helping clients across the country and especially in the Arizona region. With his extensive experience helping clients navigate sophisticated investment management concepts, he will be a huge asset to our team at ACI. Brian has worked on many facets of our industry, and he brings a strong capability of meeting clients where they are at and helping them understand complicated investment concepts. We look forward to him helping our clients work towards reaching their investment goals."

Todd Walsh, CEO, Chief Technical Analyst

About Alpha Cubed Investments: Alpha Cubed Investments is a registered investment adviser serving clients throughout the U.S. We manage assets for high-net-worth individuals and institutions. Our objective at Alpha Cubed Investments is to protect investor capital using our 3-step investment process with the goal of managing risk and generating long-term investment returns, including income and capital gains. We offer personalized services to meet each client's financial goals. Alpha Cubed Investments offers custom portfolio management across the risk- and and-return spectrum. For more information, please visit www.alphacubedinvestments.com.

Services offered through Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. This brochure is solely for informational purposes. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where ACI and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal capital. No advice may be rendered by ACI unless a client service agreement is in place.

