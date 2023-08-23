Alpha Cubed Investments Announces Geoffrey Waters, CFP®, Has Joined Alpha Cubed Investments as a Regional Director, Senior Vice President

Alpha Cubed Investments, a registered investment advisory company specializing in managing investment portfolios for high-net-worth individuals, is pleased to announce that Geoffrey Waters, CFP®, has joined Alpha Cubed Investments as a Regional Director, Senior Vice President.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alpha Cubed Investments, a registered investment advisory company specializing in managing investment portfolios for high-net-worth individuals, is pleased to announce that Geoffrey Waters, CFP®, has joined Alpha Cubed Investments as a Regional Director, Senior Vice President.

Geoffrey Waters, CFP®, is a veteran of the financial services industry going back to his early days at Fidelity Investments in 1999. His core responsibilities have centered around partnering with affluent individuals and families and facilitating the identification of investment strategies designed to optimize the performance of their investments.

Driven by a lifelong dedication to assisting investors, Geoff's fascination with market dynamics and economic catalysts inspired him to attain a finance degree with a specialization in financial planning from East Carolina University. He began his career with Fidelity Investments in 1999 and developed his skills in financial planning, market analysis, and the ability to convey these concepts to the many investors he has worked with.

"We are excited to have Geoffrey Waters join our team for the long term to add to our capability in the support of our clients across the country. With his extensive experience helping clients navigate sophisticated investment management concepts, he will be a huge asset to our team at ACI. Geoff has worked on many facets of our industry, and he brings a strong capability of meeting clients where they are at and helping them understand complicated investment concepts. We look forward to him helping our clients work towards reaching their investment goals."

Todd Walsh, CEO, Chief Technical Analyst

About Alpha Cubed Investments: Alpha Cubed Investments is a registered investment adviser serving clients throughout the U.S. We manage assets for high-net-worth individuals and institutions. Our objective at Alpha Cubed Investments is to protect investor capital using our 3-step investment process with the goal of managing risk and generating long-term investment returns, including income and capital gains. We offer personalized services to meet each client's financial goals. Alpha Cubed Investments offers custom portfolio management across the risk and return spectrum. For more information, please visit www.alphacubedinvestments.com.

Services offered through Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. This brochure is solely for informational purposes. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where ACI and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal capital. No advice may be rendered by ACI unless a client service agreement is in place.

Media Contact

Todd Walsh, Alpha Cubed Investments, 1 8189128023, [email protected]

SOURCE Alpha Cubed Investments