Alpha Dental Clinic Helps Eligible Canadians Apply for the CDCP

MONTREAL, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alpha Dental Clinic, serving patients in both Montréal and Brossard, is now offering full support to eligible Canadians who want to apply for the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP). The clinic aims to make it easy for uninsured individuals and families to access government-funded dental care and benefit from affordable oral health services.

Who Qualifies, and What's Covered

To qualify for the CDCP, an applicant must: be a Canadian resident, have an adjusted family net income below $90,000, and lack access to private dental insurance.

The CDCP and thus Alpha Dental Clinic cover a wide array of services:

Preventive care: cleanings (scaling), sealants, fluoride treatments, exams, and X-rays

Basic treatments: fillings (permanent and temporary), root canals, gum (periodontal) care, extractions

Major services: crowns and bridges, dentures (full and partial), oral surgery (including tooth or cyst removal), subject to CDCP fee schedule and possible preauthorization.

Simplified Application Process With Expert Assistance

With the CDCP now fully rolled out, Alpha Dental Clinic is helping eligible Canadians understand their coverage and complete their applications.

Alpha Dental Clinic's team is ready to guide applicants through every step, from eligibility checks and documentation to appointment scheduling, and to answer questions about coverage and services.

Why Choose Alpha Dental Clinic for CDCP Services

With offices located in Montréal and Brossard, Alpha Dental Clinic offers:

Convenient dual-location access for Quebec patients

A full spectrum of dental services from preventive and restorative dentistry to dentures, crowns, and oral surgery, all under CDCP coverage when eligible

A patient-first approach, guiding clients through what can be a complex government benefit program.

About Alpha Dental Clinic

Alpha Dental Clinic provides comprehensive dental care across its Montréal and Brossard clinics. From preventive care and routine cleanings to restorative procedures, dentures, crowns, and oral surgeries, the clinic now helps eligible patients leverage federal CDCP benefits to access essential oral healthcare affordably and conveniently.

