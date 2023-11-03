Alpha Impact 8 Ventures (AI8 Ventures) Named to Inc. Magazine's 2023 List of Founder Friendly Investors

AI8 Ventures, a diversely owned venture capital fund that invests in diverse founders, is among the 218 investment managers elected to this year's founder friendly list.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alpha Impact 8 Ventures (AI8 Ventures), a venture capital firm that invests in women and minority-led startups, today announced that it has been named to Inc.'s 2023 Founder-Friendly Investors list. The list recognizes private equity, venture capital, and debt firms with the best track records of backing entrepreneurs.

The final list recognizes 218 firms that remain actively involved with the businesses they invest in, and that have earned the trust of the entrepreneurs they support to help drive growth.

Nik Schrobenhauser, Managing Partner of AI8 Ventures said, "It is an honor to have our firm recognized in this year's list. Equally, it is an honor for us to be able to continue the work of investing in and supporting diverse founders who are building incredible companies while creating a more balanced global business ecosystem. We pride ourselves on the partnerships we work to build and maintain with these amazing founders and it is wonderful to see those efforts reflected in this way."

"Now more than ever, founder-led companies need financing partners that offer guidance, expertise, and understanding—not just capital. These are the private equity, venture capital, and debt firms that have founders' backs when it comes to accelerating growth," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media

About AI8:

AI8 Ventures is a minority-owned venture capital firm with global expertise and a focus on Fintech and Worktech investing. Since it's founding in 2017, AI8 has invested in startups well poised to address and positively support systemic changes and progress. The firm is represented by employees in San Francisco, California, Seattle, Washington, Washington DC Metro-Area, and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.alphaimpact8.com.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

