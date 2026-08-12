Alpha Residential Named to Inc. 5000 List for Fourth Time; Ranks Among Top 5 Fastest-Growing Companies in Pittsburgh

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the fourth time is a reflection of the discipline and resilience of our team," said Jide Famuagun, CEO and Founder. ...This recognition belongs to every member of the Alpha team who makes our work possible." Post this

The Inc. 5000 recognition follows a milestone year for Alpha Residential. In June 2026, the firm's Apex Newbury development – a 277-unit apartment community in South Fayette Township, PA – was awarded the NAIOP Pittsburgh Best Multifamily Project Award. Apex Newbury opened in late 2024 and features smart home technology, a makerspace, workshare spaces, and a saltwater pool, with a second phase of 139 additional units planned.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance – it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement." More information about the Inc. 5000 and a complete list of results and company profiles can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine.

About Alpha Residential

Alpha Residential is a Pittsburgh-based real estate investment firm with in-house teams that acquire and develop multifamily communities in select Midwest and Southeast markets. The firm aims to champion prosperity for its investors, employees, and residents through real estate investments. As of 2026, the firm owns 15+ communities in strategic growth markets. For additional information, please visit www.alpharesidential.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced yearly since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Lola Soyebo Harris, Alpha Residential, 1 412-212-0665, [email protected], www.alpharesidential.com

SOURCE Alpha Residential