Alpha Wireless Revitalizes 5G Evolution with Revolutionary Small Cell Fusion Platform

"Our commitment to innovation has led us to develop the modular Small Cell Fusion platform — the only solution out there that lets you build a canister antenna around the existing pole," ~ Fergal Lawlor, Chief Executive Officer, Alpha Wireless Post this

Built on proven Alpha Wireless antenna performance, the innovative Small Cell Fusion system offers a modular design that is flexible and field-operable, allowing a blend of different panels to be selected based on each cell's requirements. This enables MNOs to mix and match coverage capabilities for each sector to minimize interference in their existing network without compromising radio frequency (RF) performance.

The Alpha Wireless Small Cell Fusion platform is the first to extend the options available for mounting small cell antennas to include middle-of-pole mounting as well as top-of-pole and side-of-pole. This versatility means small cells can be mounted on lamp posts, utility poles, existing masts, walls and other vertical structures, enabling multi-operator deployments that blend seamlessly with existing infrastructure to meet strict zoning restrictions. Moreover, the modular design not only means that the Small Cell Fusion platform is engineered for adaptability, allowing operators to tailor deployments to evolving network demands, but also that sectors can be changed at any time for a future-ready network investment that's built to last.

"As network operators shift focus from macro sites to small cells, new tactics are needed to minimize visual impact and simplify RF planning, paving the way to faster permitting and streamlined deployments. Our commitment to innovation has led us to develop the modular Small Cell Fusion platform — the only solution out there that lets you build a canister antenna around the existing pole," said Fergal Lawlor, Chief Executive Officer, Alpha Wireless. "We created this solution because we believe there are better ways to build wireless networks, and our approach has been proven by overwhelmingly positive industry feedback. This response fuels our excitement to launch this game-changing solution specifically designed to solve real-world densification challenges for 5G and beyond."

The Small Cell Fusion antenna platform expands Alpha Wireless' portfolio of concealment solutions that empower 5G sites to be quickly built out closer to subscribers. To learn more, meet Alpha Wireless in Hall 2 Meeting Room 2A13MR at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 26–29, 2024.

About Alpha Wireless

Alpha Wireless is a leader in antenna-led technologies that solve today's industry challenges with optimized coverage, capacity and cost-efficiency. With over 15 years' experience and more than 1.5 million antennas installed worldwide, Alpha Wireless delivers a full range of innovative solutions to address customer challenges, including market-leading 5G streetworks deployments. We work closely with network operators, system integrators, neutral hosts, utilities, municipalities and OEMs to design solutions that hide in plain sight, overcoming environmental and economic challenges while preserving the natural landscape. Based in Ireland with offices in the U.S., Australia and the Czech Republic, Alpha Wireless antennas have been deployed in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit www.alphawireless.com.

Media Contact

Tara Hanneffy, Alpha Wireless, 353 57 8633847, [email protected] https://alphawireless.com/

SOURCE Alpha Wireless