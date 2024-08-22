AlphaGraphics Kansas City Unveils Next-Generation RICOH Pro C7500, Transforming Local Print Production

AlphaGraphics Kansas City has introduced the cutting-edge RICOH Pro C7500, revolutionizing local print production with enhanced quality, speed, and customization. This advanced printer, capable of digitally printing specialty colors like silver, gold, and white, positions AlphaGraphics as a leader in Kansas City's printing industry. The RICOH Pro C7500's high-speed production, versatile media handling, and advanced automation are designed to meet the growing marketing needs of local businesses, offering faster turnaround times and vibrant, consistent results. This investment underscores AlphaGraphics Kansas City's commitment to providing the latest in print technology, driving both business growth and regional economic impact.
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a move set to enhance the quality and turnaround time of printed marketing materials for local businesses, AlphaGraphics Kansas City announces the installation of the innovative RICOH Pro C7500. With this advanced printer, AlphaGraphics Kansas City is even better positioned to help Kansas City businesses produce visually striking and professional print materials that meet modern marketing demands and customer expectations.
"The RICOH Pro C7500 sets us apart from other printing companies with its ability to print specialty colors like silver, gold, clear, and white digitally," states Haley Haar, AlphaGraphics President and Owner. "Very few printing companies have this technology, and we're proud to be one of them. This printer allows us to offer our customers faster turnaround times, expanded printing options, and enhanced customization. It also improves our color management and matching capabilities, ensuring vibrant, consistent results."
From a local business perspective, the RICOH Pro C7500 offers significant improvements in specialty printing, supporting Kansas City businesses' marketing needs via four key benefits:
- Expanded Specialty Colors: With white, clear, gold, silver, neon pink, neon yellow and invisible red toner, businesses and advertising agencies can create print materials that stand out from the competition.
- High-Speed Production: With speeds of up to 95ppm and fifth-station capabilities, the RICOH Pro C7500 increases productivity without sacrificing quality.
- Versatile Media Handling: From 40gsm to 470gsm, this printer accommodates a range of substrates and textured materials.
- Advanced Automation: Ricoh's new Graphic Communications Operating System and Fiery Color Controllers streamline workflows and enable remote management.
Haar explains, "With this investment in the RICOH Pro C7500, AlphaGraphics Kansas City is helping businesses across Kansas City take their marketing to the next level, contributing to regional economic growth and showcasing the latest in print technology. Our team is dedicated to using the latest tools and technologies that our customers need. This new printer aligns with our vision of delivering gorgeous, fast, high-quality print materials."
Located in the creative Crossroads Arts District, AlphaGraphics Kansas City is a certified-owned business that specializes in helping businesses solve marketing problems. The printing company's production specialties are in digital color and large format printing. To enhance services for customers, AlphaGraphics Kansas City has added specialty finishes that include square back booklets and soft-touch laminating.
