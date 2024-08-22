AlphaGraphics Kansas City Unveils Next-Generation RICOH Pro C7500, Transforming Local Print Production

Haley Haar, AlphaGraphics President and Owner explains, "With this investment in the RICOH Pro C7500, AlphaGraphics Kansas City is helping businesses across Kansas City take their marketing to the next level, contributing to regional economic growth and showcasing the latest in print technology." Post this

From a local business perspective, the RICOH Pro C7500 offers significant improvements in specialty printing, supporting Kansas City businesses' marketing needs via four key benefits:

Expanded Specialty Colors: With white, clear, gold, silver, neon pink, neon yellow and invisible red toner, businesses and advertising agencies can create print materials that stand out from the competition.

High-Speed Production: With speeds of up to 95ppm and fifth-station capabilities, the RICOH Pro C7500 increases productivity without sacrificing quality.

Versatile Media Handling: From 40gsm to 470gsm, this printer accommodates a range of substrates and textured materials.

Advanced Automation: Ricoh's new Graphic Communications Operating System and Fiery Color Controllers streamline workflows and enable remote management.

Haar explains, "With this investment in the RICOH Pro C7500, AlphaGraphics Kansas City is helping businesses across Kansas City take their marketing to the next level, contributing to regional economic growth and showcasing the latest in print technology. Our team is dedicated to using the latest tools and technologies that our customers need. This new printer aligns with our vision of delivering gorgeous, fast, high-quality print materials."

About AlphaGraphics Kansas City

Located in the creative Crossroads Arts District, AlphaGraphics Kansas City is a certified-owned business that specializes in helping businesses solve marketing problems. The printing company's production specialties are in digital color and large format printing. To enhance services for customers, AlphaGraphics Kansas City has added specialty finishes that include square back booklets and soft-touch laminating.

