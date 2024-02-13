Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Sophia Pittman as New Executive Director

We are confident that her leadership will be instrumental in guiding our organization and its members towards a prosperous future. Post this

Notably, she has also held such leadership roles as Director of Operations for the United Methodist Church Southeast Region and Director of Operations for the Atlanta City Council. In this position, Pittman worked on multiple community billion-dollar projects such as the Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta Streetcar, Atlanta BeltLine, Atlanta Aquarium, the Atlanta Airport, and much more. With this diverse background, she'll be well prepared to tackle the unique needs and opportunities of the Alpharetta business community.

"The Board of Directors is delighted to welcome Sophia as our new Executive Director," said Donna Murphy, Chairman of the Board of the Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce. "Her proven track record of success in both the public and private, educational and nonprofit sectors, coupled with her passion for connecting businesses and fostering economic growth, makes her an ideal fit for our Chamber. We are confident that her leadership will be instrumental in guiding our organization and its members towards a prosperous future."

Pittman expressed her enthusiasm for joining the Chamber and contributing to its continued success. "I am honored to be chosen to lead the Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce, an organization with such an active membership and a bright future," she said. "I am eager to collaborate with our members, partners and stakeholders to leverage Alpharetta's unique strengths and create an even more vibrant and thriving business environment."

Pitman and her son call Alpharetta home and are already well immersed in the robust family-friendly community that attracts businesses and welcomes a daytime population in excess of 125,000.

About the Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce:

The Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce embraces its mission to promote a vibrant business climate and economy while enhancing the quality of life within our surrounding community. As the leading business organization in Alpharetta dedicated to advocating for, connecting and promoting the success of its members and their community, the Chamber serves as a catalyst for economic growth and development, providing valuable resources, networking opportunities, and advocacy on behalf of local businesses.

