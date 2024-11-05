Alpharetta Invisalign Specialist, Dr. Sarah Roberts of Crabapple Dental, Completes Molis Coaching Course, and Announces Special Invisalign Event

"I am thrilled to have completed the Molis Coaching course and to bring these new skills to my practice, and I look forward to helping more patients achieve their dream smiles with Invisalign and other comprehensive treatments," says Dr. Sarah Roberts. Post this

More About Crabapple Dental:

At Crabapple Dental, the team of skilled dentists helps create smiles that patients were meant to have, ones that are attractive, confident and beautiful. Through continuing education and state-of-the-art equipment, they offer families the highest level of care delivered in a warm and caring atmosphere. Patients can trust these professionals to meet all their dental care needs. Crabapple Dental has been voted best dental practice in South Forsyth & North Fulton for multiple years, and Dr. Sarah Roberts has been selected as one of "America's Top Dentists" since 2009. To find out more information on dental care offered by the team at Crabapple Dental, visit http://www.crabappledental.com, or contact the office directly at (678) 319-0123.

