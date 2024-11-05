Alpharetta Invisalign Specialist, Dr. Sarah Roberts of Crabapple Dental, Completes Molis Coaching Course, and Announces Special Invisalign Event

Crabapple Dental, located at 12670 Crabapple Road, Alpharetta, Georgia, is a cutting-edge family dental practice, offering a wide range of services including orthodontics, general, cosmetic and restorative dentistry.
ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crabapple Dental is thrilled to announce that Dr. Sarah Roberts has successfully completed a 12-week course called Molis Coaching. This advanced training has equipped Dr. Roberts with the latest techniques and knowledge in comprehensive dental care, allowing her to offer enhanced services to her patients. To celebrate this achievement, Dr. Roberts is excited to offer a special discount on comprehensive cases. The usual fee for a comprehensive Invisalign case is $5500, but for this event, it will be reduced to $4000. This limited-time offer is a fantastic opportunity for patients to receive top-quality dental care at a reduced cost.
The special Invisalign event will take place at Crabapple Dental on Friday, January 12, 2024, at 6:00 PM. Patients are encouraged to book their appointments early to take advantage of this exclusive discount and experience the benefits of Dr. Roberts' advanced training. Crabapple Dental offers Invisalign™ invisible braces, a modern solution for straightening teeth without the need for traditional metal braces. Invisalign™ uses a series of clear, removable aligners to gradually straighten teeth, providing a discreet and comfortable orthodontic treatment option. This system is ideal for patients seeking a less noticeable way to achieve a beautiful, confident smile.
"I am thrilled to have completed the Molis Coaching course and to bring these new skills to my practice, and I look forward to helping more patients achieve their dream smiles with Invisalign and other comprehensive treatments," says Dr. Sarah Roberts.
More About Crabapple Dental:
At Crabapple Dental, the team of skilled dentists helps create smiles that patients were meant to have, ones that are attractive, confident and beautiful. Through continuing education and state-of-the-art equipment, they offer families the highest level of care delivered in a warm and caring atmosphere. Patients can trust these professionals to meet all their dental care needs. Crabapple Dental has been voted best dental practice in South Forsyth & North Fulton for multiple years, and Dr. Sarah Roberts has been selected as one of "America's Top Dentists" since 2009. To find out more information on dental care offered by the team at Crabapple Dental, visit http://www.crabappledental.com, or contact the office directly at (678) 319-0123.
Media Contact
Dr. Sarah Roberts, Crabapple Dental, (678) 319-0123, [email protected], https://crabappledental.com/
SOURCE Crabapple Dental
Share this article