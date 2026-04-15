Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation Announces 2026 K-9 5K - A Growing Community Tradition Supporting Local Heroes

The Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation's 2026 K-9 5K is more than just a race—it's a powerful community tradition where runners, families, and supporters come together to stand behind the heroes who protect Alpharetta every day; with a fast, Peachtree Road Race–qualifying course, a family- and dog-friendly atmosphere, and a mission that directly supports police, fire, K-9 units, and public safety personnel, this growing event is set to be bigger than ever—read more to see how you can be part of something that truly makes a difference.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation (APSF) is proud to announce the return of its highly successful K-9 5K, taking place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Dave & Buster's, 6500 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, GA. Following the tremendous success of last year's event, the 2026 race is expected to be bigger and better than ever, continuing its momentum as one of Alpharetta's most meaningful community events.

What began as a mission-driven fundraiser has quickly grown into a highly anticipated annual tradition—bringing together residents, businesses, and public safety supporters for a powerful cause. The K-9 5K is more than just a race—it's a community-wide show of support for the police officers, firefighters, K-9 teams, and public safety professionals who serve and protect Alpharetta every day.

The race will kick off at 7:30 AM, with on-site registration opening at 6:00 AM. Participants will enjoy a fast, mostly flat course along North Point Parkway, making it ideal for runners aiming to qualify for the Peachtree Road Race, as well as walkers and families looking to be part of a meaningful and fun-filled event. The race is both family-friendly and dog-friendly, welcoming participants of all ages and fitness levels.

The Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation is honored to once again welcome Alpharetta's Healthy Paws – A Chubb Company as the Presenting Sponsor for the 2026 K-9 5K. Their continued support plays a vital role in helping APSF expand the reach and impact of this event year after year.

"Healthy Paws is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation's K9 5K. This event is a wonderful opportunity for the community and their dogs to come together in support of programs that benefit local law enforcement, first responders, and the families of those injured or lost in the line of duty. At Healthy Paws, we're committed to helping families protect their furry family members with reliable pet insurance, and we're honored to be part of an event that strengthens the community." — Kristin Puramsetti, Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing, User Experience & Customer, Healthy Paws "The growth of the K-9 5K has been incredible to witness," said Jamie Pennington, Chairman of the Board for APSF. "What started as a single event has turned into a powerful community tradition. Each year, we see more people come together in support of our public safety professionals, and that speaks volumes about the heart of Alpharetta."

Joe Wargo, APSF Board Member and K-9 5K Race Director, added, "Last year's turnout and energy exceeded all expectations, and we're excited to build on that success in 2026. This event continues to grow because it connects people to a cause that truly matters—supporting those who dedicate their lives to keeping our community safe."

Proceeds from the K-9 5K directly benefit the Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to supporting police, fire, communications, and civilian personnel within the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety. Funds raised help provide essential equipment, advanced training, and community outreach programs such as CPR training, car seat safety checks, and emergency preparedness initiatives. The Foundation also supports the well-being of public safety personnel and their families during times of need.

Participants can register online or on-site the morning of the race. Accepted payment methods include cash, credit card, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. Early registration is encouraged to secure a spot and be part of this growing community event.

To register and learn more, visit the official race website.

About the Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation:

The Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation (APSF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing public safety in Alpharetta. Through community support, donations, and sponsorships, APSF provides funding for equipment, training, and programs that benefit the men and women who serve and protect the city every day.

Media Contact

Joe Wargo, Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation, 1 678-557-1329, [email protected], APSFoundation.org

SOURCE Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation