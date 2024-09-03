Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation Welcomes the Benefits of the LESS Crime Act

The Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation (APSF) views the LESS Crime Act as a powerful incentive for businesses and individuals, offering significant tax benefits while allowing them to make a direct and meaningful impact on the safety and well-being of the Alpharetta community.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation (APSF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing public safety in Alpharetta, is excited to acknowledge the positive impact of the newly passed Law Enforcement Strategic Support Act, also known as the LESS Crime Act (Senate Bill 361). This forward-thinking legislation provides critical tax incentives for contributions to local law enforcement foundations, including APSF, ensuring that our public safety personnel receive the support they need to effectively serve our community.

The LESS Crime Act establishes a tax credit program aimed at encouraging individuals and businesses to make qualified contributions to certified law enforcement foundations. These contributions are crucial for funding initiatives such as officer training, compensation, equipment acquisition, and the operation of emergency response teams that integrate behavioral health specialists. The Act allows for up to $100 million in tax credits per year statewide, with each foundation eligible to receive up to $5 million annually in contributions.

Senator John Albers, Senate Chairman on Public Safety, a key supporter of the LESS Crime Act, and a member of the Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation Board, expressed his pride in the legislation:

"The LESS Crime Act is a major victory for public safety in Georgia. This bill was designed to create a sustainable source of funding for our local law enforcement, ensuring they have the resources necessary to protect our communities. As both a state senator and a member of the Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation Board, I am proud to see this legislation come to fruition and look forward to the positive impact it will have on the safety and well-being of our citizens."

Janet Rodgers, Chairman of the Board of the Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation, shared her thoughts on the significance of the LESS Crime Act:

"The LESS Crime Act is a remarkable development that will greatly enhance our ability to support the men and women who dedicate their lives to keeping our community safe. By providing tax credits for donations, this legislation encourages more people and businesses to contribute to the vital work we do at the Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation. We are thrilled about the opportunities this creates for strengthening public safety in Alpharetta and across Georgia."

With the enactment of the LESS Crime Act, taxpayers now have an added incentive to support local law enforcement efforts through their contributions. These funds will enable APSF to continue advancing its mission of providing essential resources and programs that directly benefit the safety and security of Alpharetta and the surrounding areas.

Why Support the Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation?

Supporting APSF is a meaningful way to demonstrate your commitment to the safety of our community. Contributions help us provide life-saving equipment, advanced training, and innovative programs for the brave men and women of Alpharetta's Department of Public Safety. Thanks to the LESS Crime Act, your support is now even more impactful, with tax credits available for your generous contributions.

Janet Rodgers added:

"We encourage businesses and individuals to take full advantage of the LESS Crime Act by supporting the Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation. Your contributions make a tangible difference in the lives of our officers and the safety of our entire community. Together, we can continue to build a safer, stronger Alpharetta."

For more information on how to make a qualified contribution under the LESS Crime Act or to learn more about the Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation's initiatives, please visit www.APSFoundation.org or contact us directly.

About the Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation

The Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports the police, fire, communications, and civilian personnel of the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety. Through donations and sponsorships, the Foundation provides vital funding for equipment purchases, officer training, and programs that enhance public safety in Alpharetta. The APSF is committed to ensuring that Alpharetta remains a safe and thriving community for all.

