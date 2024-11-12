Alphathena and Rossby Financial Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Direct Indexing Access

"We are excited to add Alphathena and its ability to deliver personalized investing experiences, including direct indexing capabilities, to our advisors." Post this

"Rossby Financial is committed to offering its advisors' clients a more tailored investing experience, and we're honored that they've chosen to add Alphathena to their platform," said Mohan Naidu, CEO of Alphathena. "By working together, we're making meaningful strides toward our mutual goal of expanding access to personalized investment strategies for advisors and investors at every level."

Unlike most direct indexing solutions, which offer only basic customizations or require the use of third-party managers, Alphathena's revolutionary approach allows advisors to create highly personalized portfolios in-house, maintaining investor assets under their control.

"We are committed to providing a tech-focused and customized experience for each advisor within our RIA and recognize the importance of partnering with cutting-edge technology solutions like Alphathena," said Alexandra Stickelman, Chief Compliance Officer at Rossby. "We are excited to add Alphathena and its ability to deliver personalized investing experiences, including direct indexing capabilities, to our advisors. We will continue to seek out best-in-class opportunities to further our advisors' client service and overall success."

This collaboration reflects both firms' dedication to translating the power of innovative technology into better outcomes for advisors and their clients.

About Alphathena

Alphathena, a leading fintech platform, empowers advisors and institutions to deliver personalized investment experiences through real-time direct indexing. Our cloud-based solution seamlessly integrates with existing workflows to deliver personalization with features such as tax-loss harvesting and AI-powered portfolio optimization. To learn more, please visit www.alphathena.com.

About Rossby Financial

Founded in 2023, Rossby Financial, LLC, is an open-architecture registered investment advisor (RIA) dedicated to empowering advisors with top-tier compliance, data analytics, and technology tools. Built by advisors for advisors, Rossby offers transparent pricing and innovative solutions to support a wide range of advisor needs, driving true independence and sustainable success for advisors and their clients. To learn more about Rossby, please visit www.rossbyfinancial.com.

