Alphathena Announces Strategic Partnership with Evergreen Wealth to Power Tax-Aware, Personalized Investing

Designed to integrate tax efficiency and personalization into every step of the investment process, Alphathena's platform enables Evergreen to implement multiple tax-management strategies, such as direct indexing, to help offset, reduce, defer, or in some cases eliminate investment-related taxes. This form of "tax alpha" can have a particularly dramatic impact for high-income investors and improve long-term outcomes versus attempting to outperform the market with ETFs and mutual funds.

"Alphathena gives us the infrastructure to deliver sophisticated, tax-aware portfolios at scale, without sacrificing personalization or control. That combination is essential if you're serious about improving after-tax outcomes for clients," said Bill Harris, Evergreen founder and CEO, who was previously CEO of PayPal, CEO of Intuit, and founding CEO of Personal Capital, a wealth management firm he started and grew to $23 billion in assets.

Alphathena's Direct Indexing Platform gives advisors the ability to design, implement, and maintain custom portfolios at scale, keeping investment decision-making in-house rather than outsourcing those decisions to a third party.

In 2025, Alphathena received multiple industry recognitions for its innovation in personalized investing. The firm was named Best Direct Indexing Platform at the 2025 Wealth Management Industry Awards and received Industry Disruption honors, along with CTO of the Year recognition for co-founder Tushad Driver, at the 2025 ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards.

"Evergreen represents the next generation of advisory firms who are tax-aware, human-first, and technology-forward. Alphathena was built to support firms like this, where personalization is the very foundation of the investment process," said Mohan Naidu, founder and CEO of Alphathena. "Advisors shouldn't have to outsource their investment philosophy to deliver personalization at scale. Our partnership with Evergreen shows what's possible when advisors retain control of portfolio design while using technology to handle the operational load."

Growing Adoption by Leading Wealth Management Organizations

Evergreen Wealth joins a growing group of advisory firms using Alphathena to support scalable personalization and tax-aware portfolio management. Other firms on the platform include Mainstreet Advisors, ICR Partners, and MCF Advisors—each leveraging Alphathena to strengthen investment control and deliver differentiated client experiences.

About Alphathena

Alphathena is an AI-enhanced direct indexing platform purpose-built to help RIAs, Broker-Dealers, TAMPs, and OCIOs deliver personalized investing at scale. By putting advisors in control, we make it easy to build, customize, and manage portfolios that reflect each client's values and goals, without adding operational complexity. With features like multi-account rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, and API-based automation, Alphathena empowers advisory firms to differentiate their investment offering, prove their value, and scale personalization across every client they serve.

About Evergreen Wealth

Evergreen Wealth is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that provides investment management and financial advice to affluent and high-net-worth individuals and families. We build custom-engineered, tax-optimized Dynamic Portfolios for our clients, purposefully designed to deliver higher after-tax performance, and financial advice through the combination of investment advisors and Evergreen Intelligence, an agentic AI advice engine.

Founded by fintech pioneer Bill Harris, the Evergreen Wealth team has offices in Miami, Dallas and Raleigh, NC. Follow Evergreen Wealth on LinkedIn or visit evergreenwealth.com to learn more.

