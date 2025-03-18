Alphathena Launches Direct Indexing Education Center to Empower Financial Professionals

The Direct Indexing Education Center is built to demystify complex investment strategies and empower advisors to confidently implement personalized, tax-efficient solutions for their clients. Post this

"As direct indexing continues to gain traction among financial professionals, access to high-quality, practical education is critical," said Mohan Naidu, CEO and Co-founder of Alphathena. "The Direct Indexing Education Center is built to demystify complex investment strategies and empower advisors to confidently implement personalized, tax-efficient solutions for their clients."

Unlike traditional investment education platforms, Alphathena's Direct Indexing Education Center is structured to provide concise, easy-to-digest insights tailored specifically for advisors seeking practical applications. Whether they are new to direct indexing or looking to refine their strategies and communicate more clearly with clients about the benefits of direct indexing, advisors can discover a variety of topics necessary to increase their knowledge base.

Key Benefits of the Direct Indexing Education Center

Stay Ahead of Industry Trends – Explore expert insights on tax efficiency, customization, and the evolving role of direct indexing.

Enhance Client Conversations – Access clear, professional explanations of complex investment strategies to better educate clients.

Strengthen Investment Strategies – Learn how direct indexing can optimize portfolios and align with client needs.

The launch of the Direct Indexing Education Center reinforces Alphathena's commitment to providing financial professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to deliver personalized investing experiences and maximize value for their clients.

Advisors interested in learning more about how to benefit from the Direct Indexing Education Center are invited to attend a webinar on April 9, 2025. Register here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_e0Hy_BwVR7yVd5V4a6vLQw#/registration

To explore the Alphathena Direct Indexing Education Center, visit https://alphathena.com/education-center.

About Alphathena

Alphathena is a leading fintech platform that empowers financial advisors and institutions to deliver personalized investment experiences through real-time direct indexing. Our cloud-based solution seamlessly integrates with existing workflows, offering features such as tax-loss harvesting and AI-powered portfolio optimization. To learn more, visit www.alphathena.com.

