Alquist 3D Appoints Patrick Callahan as New Chief Executive Officer

"Patrick is the executive leader we need as we scale up our operations to meet the housing demand. The Alquist team is fortunate to have him come on board." -Zachary Mannheimer, Founder & Board Chairman

"I am both honored and enthused to have this opportunity to lead Alquist into the next chapter of its story and the next phase of its growth," said Callahan. "Alquist is exactly the right company to meet the demand for new, smart, sustainable home building and public infrastructure creation. And Greeley, Colorado, is exactly the right place to show what 3D construction printing can achieve."

Callahan comes to the 3D construction printing industry with more than 20 years of defense and leadership experience, including expertise in business development, program management, strategic planning, and international business. He was most recently CEO of AirBoss Defense Group (ADG), a defense and survivability company.

In 2020, Callahan led the merger and eventual sale of Critical Solutions International (CSI) to AirBoss of America. This merger and sales process created a new defense company, called AirBoss Defense Group. AirBoss Defense Group's value proposition is to protect war fighters, health care professionals, and first responders against chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive threats.

After assuming the role of CEO at ADG in 2020, he stood up a COVID-19 Task Force with domestic and international partners and worked directly with the White House to provide a myriad of solutions to on-point federal agencies, including Health & Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and multiple state and regional emergency-management offices. This initiative resulted in $780 million in new contracts and a forecast of $1B in sales in the medical/first responder market in addition to the traditional $500M for the defense market.

From 2014 to 2020, Callahan was the CEO of CSI. While there, he helped establish CSI as the prime contractor and integrator for all U.S. foreign military sales of its route clearance and counter improvised explosive device products and services. During that time, he was responsible for capturing $500M of contracted business. For two years prior, Callahan helped lead the company as CSI's chief strategic officer, responsible for CSI's international growth, business development, and research and development operations. Through his work at CSI, he helped advance the counter-IED and route-clearance capabilities of deployed U.S. and allied forces.

Before joining CSI, Callahan was director of business development for the Survivability Division of QinetiQ North America (QNA), where he was responsible for developing patented technologies that drastically improved warfighter survivability in combat environments. While at QNA, he managed the growth of this business, closing domestic and international contracts valued at more than $800 million.

Callahan was a Distinguished Honor graduate of Cornell University's Army ROTC department in 2002. He went on to serve as an infantry officer in the United States Army from 2002 to 2011, with deployments in support of the Global War on Terror.

Callahan holds a BA from Cornell University, an MA and MS from Simmons University and an MBA from Babson College.

Callahan's new role as Alquist 3D CEO comes as the company leans into its new partnership with Greeley — Colorado's fastest-growing city — and the state to transform the region into the epicenter of high-tech 3D home and infrastructure printing.

Alquist's public-private partnership with the city and state also involves close collaboration with Aims Community College, with an emphasis on innovation and workforce development. Alquist is also working closely with Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity to produce many of the nearly 500 structures planned for the nonprofit's Hope Springs project in Greeley.

