Alquist 3D Enters Into Partnership Set to Revolutionize the 3D Printing Industry

"This project is going to serve as the catalyst to get [more partnerships] started and build Greeley into the epicenter of 3D printing in this country, and the world," Patrick Callahan, President & CEO Alquist 3D Post this

The 45,000 s/f facility will cost an estimated $25.5 million to build and will be completed by early 2026.

"This is the first such facility of its kind and it's just incredible that it will be a reality; this is going to play a major role in the advancement of 3D construction printing technology," said Zachary Mannheimer, Founder and Chairman of Alquist 3D. "And for Aims Community College to step up and see the value in this project demonstrates how forward-thinking the leadership of this institution is."

Alquist 3D will be using the facility to develop new materials and eventually manufacture new equipment that will aid emerging technology. In addition, it will enable Aims Community College and Alquist 3D to recruit other companies working in the space to come to Greeley, Colorado and work alongside one another as advances are made in 3D construction printing technology.

"If we are truly going to be successful and thrive in this industry, collaboration among like organizations is going to be a key to enabling us all to expand our footprint and address not only the need for housing in this country, but commercial development as well," explained Alquist 3D President and CEO Patrick Callahan. "This project is going to serve as the catalyst to get that started and build Greeley into the epicenter of 3D printing in this country, and the world."

The College will also be able to recruit students interested in learning the trade, which will ultimately result in the creation of thousands of new jobs in the coming years. And, as Alquist 3D and eventual partners continue to grow with advancements in the field, priority in hiring to fill positions will be given to those who have completed the training program with Aims Community College.

The innovation center will also assist Alquist 3D in managing infrastructure projects to be completed in the City of Greeley, and enable the company to expand such work throughout the state.

About Alquist 3D

Alquist 3D is a 3D-printing construction company that uses cutting-edge technology to create homes, buildings, and other structures aimed at decreasing the cost of homes and solving the housing crisis. Alquist has invested years of research into 3D-printing technology and material. In addition to homes, Alquist is conducting R&D to build new public and private infrastructure using 3D-printing technology. Visit Alquist3D.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Jennifer Reed, On the Marc Media, 508.944.4884, [email protected], www.onthemarcmedia.com

SOURCE Alquist 3D