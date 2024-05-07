Alquist 3D Forges Partnership with Masons Union, Introduces 3D Construction Printing Technology to Pacific Northwest

"The introduction of this groundbreaking technology represents a significant step forward for the construction industry, unlocking new opportunities for creativity, efficiency, and sustainability." - Zachary Mannheimer Post this

According to Mannheimer, this collaboration represents the future of construction, but for it to continue to grow and thrive, he said commercialization of the 3D industry is crucial. The way to do that, according to Mannheimer, is through more 3D structures, and the only way to achieve it is through training and education. He said the best group to lead this charge are the ones who are the most knowledgeable - Masons and Plasterers.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with industry partners and share our knowledge and expertise in 3D printing technology," said Zachary Mannheimer, founder and chairman of Alquist 3D. "The introduction of this groundbreaking technology represents a significant step forward for the construction industry, unlocking new opportunities for creativity, efficiency, and sustainability."

Washington Governor Jay Inslee was among the guests in attendance. Governor Inslee has voiced interest in bringing the technology to the state. Dubbed "The Innovation Tour 2024," the charge in Seattle has been led by Lindsay Heller of SKAPA Landscape Architecture and Design Visualization. Nationally recognized for her cutting-edge designs, Lindsay has become an evangelist for 3D printing as the catalyst for changing the future of construction technology. Her mission has become to show designers and engineers, as well as contractors, how to use the technology and be a part of the innovation.

The partnership among Alquist, RIC technologies, Skapa Landscaping, and the Cement Masons and Plasterers' apprenticeship training program culminated in the introduction of the RIC M1 model 3D printer, equipped with a robotic arm for enhanced mobility and versatility in various construction environments. At the open house event held on April 30th, attendees were treated to a showcase of innovative structures, designs, and finishes, showcasing the capabilities of this cutting-edge technology.

The open house event served as a platform for industry stakeholders to come together, fostering collaboration and innovation in the rapidly evolving construction landscape. Architects, engineers, contractors, and local municipalities were invited to witness firsthand the transformative potential of 3D printing in cement construction.

About Alquist 3D:

Alquist 3D is a pioneering leader in advanced cement printing technology, dedicated to revolutionizing the construction industry through innovation and collaboration. With a commitment to sustainability and efficiency, Alquist 3D offers cutting-edge solutions for modern construction challenges.

About Cement Masons and Plasterers' Apprenticeship Training Program:

The Cement Masons and Plasterers' apprenticeship training program provides comprehensive training to produce highly skilled cement masons and plasterers, meeting the demands of the construction industry. Through partnerships and innovation, the program ensures the highest standards of quality and safety in construction practices.

Media Contact

Jen Reed, On the Marc Media, 508.944.4884, [email protected], www.onthemarcmedia.com

SOURCE Alquist 3D