Alquist 3D Forges Partnership with Masons Union, Introduces 3D Construction Printing Technology to Pacific Northwest

Open House Event in Seattle Highlights Collaboration Among Industry Leaders and Visionaries Resulting in First-of-its-Kind Private/Union Partnership in 3D Printing Construction Technology
SEATTLE, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zachary Mannheimer, founder and chairman of Alquist 3D, a leader in 3D construction printing technology, joined fellow 3D construction technology visionaries during an open house event held in Seattle, unveiling the latest innovation in cement printing technology. The event highlighted the newly forged partnership between Alquist 3D and the Cement Masons and Plasterers' Local 528, marking the first time any Union has partnered with a private company in the 3D construction printing industry. This serves as a significant milestone advancing 3D printing capabilities to the Pacific Northwest construction industry.
The Cement Masons and Plasterers' Local 528 took the opportunity to showcase its apprenticeship training program, which is known for its commitment to the education and advancement of skilled professionals in the trade, to which it has added 3D construction technology training. The organization has long recognized the importance of staying at the forefront of technological advancements and is embracing this emerging technology. Joining Alquist 3D in this strategic partnership are industry leaders such as RIC technologies and Skapa Landscaping, along with South Seattle College. The program's focus is to revolutionize traditional construction practices.
According to Mannheimer, this collaboration represents the future of construction, but for it to continue to grow and thrive, he said commercialization of the 3D industry is crucial. The way to do that, according to Mannheimer, is through more 3D structures, and the only way to achieve it is through training and education. He said the best group to lead this charge are the ones who are the most knowledgeable - Masons and Plasterers.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with industry partners and share our knowledge and expertise in 3D printing technology," said Zachary Mannheimer, founder and chairman of Alquist 3D. "The introduction of this groundbreaking technology represents a significant step forward for the construction industry, unlocking new opportunities for creativity, efficiency, and sustainability."
Washington Governor Jay Inslee was among the guests in attendance. Governor Inslee has voiced interest in bringing the technology to the state. Dubbed "The Innovation Tour 2024," the charge in Seattle has been led by Lindsay Heller of SKAPA Landscape Architecture and Design Visualization. Nationally recognized for her cutting-edge designs, Lindsay has become an evangelist for 3D printing as the catalyst for changing the future of construction technology. Her mission has become to show designers and engineers, as well as contractors, how to use the technology and be a part of the innovation.
The partnership among Alquist, RIC technologies, Skapa Landscaping, and the Cement Masons and Plasterers' apprenticeship training program culminated in the introduction of the RIC M1 model 3D printer, equipped with a robotic arm for enhanced mobility and versatility in various construction environments. At the open house event held on April 30th, attendees were treated to a showcase of innovative structures, designs, and finishes, showcasing the capabilities of this cutting-edge technology.
The open house event served as a platform for industry stakeholders to come together, fostering collaboration and innovation in the rapidly evolving construction landscape. Architects, engineers, contractors, and local municipalities were invited to witness firsthand the transformative potential of 3D printing in cement construction.
Alquist 3D is a pioneering leader in advanced cement printing technology, dedicated to revolutionizing the construction industry through innovation and collaboration. With a commitment to sustainability and efficiency, Alquist 3D offers cutting-edge solutions for modern construction challenges.
The Cement Masons and Plasterers' apprenticeship training program provides comprehensive training to produce highly skilled cement masons and plasterers, meeting the demands of the construction industry. Through partnerships and innovation, the program ensures the highest standards of quality and safety in construction practices.
