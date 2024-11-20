Alquist 3D Founder & Chairman Zachary Mannheimer Showcases 3D Concrete-Printing Innovations During Industry Speeches

"As Alquist 3D strives to normalize 3DCP by building structures that exceed the strength and longevity of traditional standards, the company — alongside our growing list of partners — will one day reshape how communities are constructed." — Zachary Mannheimer, Founder & Chairman, Alquist 3D Post this

Mannheimer spoke on "Opportunities for Workforce Development in 3D Concrete Printing," showcasing the training and workforce development partnership between Alquist 3D and Aims Community College in Greeley, Colorado. The partnership is addressing the 3DCP industry skills gap by helping students gain hands-on knowledge, learning how to operate and maintain 3D printers so they can work in this emerging field. The partnership is also seeding the 3D construction printing industry with next-generation innovators who will expand use of the technology throughout the U.S.

At the American Institute of Architects' Tri-State Fusion Conference in Hershey, Pennsylvania, November 18, 2024, Mannheimer offered architects and other design professionals insight into how 3DCP can revolutionize the construction industry by leveraging technology for accessible housing solutions.

Since the conference was geared to helping architects explore cutting-edge trends and technologies, Mannheimer noted that 3D-printed structures require innovative blends of concrete that are not traditionally used in conventional construction. He explained that Alquist 3D has been a leader in pioneering R&D to develop carbon-neutral and, someday, carbon-negative concrete formulas. He added that 3DCP can reduce material waste compared to traditional methods, making it a potentially greener alternative.

Alquist 3D has also been partnering with local governments to educate regulators on 3DCP's capabilities and how the company's projects can comply with existing codes. As Alquist 3D strives to normalize 3DCP by building structures that exceed the strength and longevity of traditional standards, Mannheimer said he believes the company — alongside its growing list of partners — will one day reshape how communities are constructed.

About Alquist 3D

Alquist 3D is a pioneering leader in advanced cement printing technology, dedicated to revolutionizing the construction industry through innovation and collaboration. With a commitment to sustainability and efficiency, Alquist 3D offers cutting-edge solutions for modern construction challenges.

