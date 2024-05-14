Alquist 3D Names Mike Halas New Chief Strategy Officer Leading Strategic Initiatives for Company

"Mike's unique blend of strategic foresight and his extensive experience at the intersection of technology and operational leadership make him the ideal choice to steer our strategic initiatives." Patrick Callahan, CEO of Alquist 3D Post this

A distinguished defense technologist, Mike has held senior positions at QinetiQ North America's Survivability Group and currently serves as an Advisory Board Member at Leonid Capital Partners, fostering critical connections between military end-users, tech entrepreneurs, and the U.S. Department of Defense.

"Mike's unique blend of strategic foresight and his extensive experience at the intersection of technology and operational leadership make him the ideal choice to steer our strategic initiatives," said Patrick Callahan, CEO of Alquist 3D. "We are thrilled to have him on board as we continue to push the boundaries of 3D construction technology."

In addition to his professional endeavors, Mike has an ongoing US Army career, currently serving in Special Forces assignments. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from The Johns Hopkins University where he played football and basketball and has furthered his education with a Master of Arts in Intelligence Studies from American Military University and a Master in Public Administration from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

"Joining Alquist 3D feels like a natural progression in my career as it combines my previous experiences in technology and strategic development with my passion for transformative innovation," said Mike Halas. "I am excited to contribute to Alquist's mission of advancing the construction industry into a new era of efficiency and sustainability. And many thanks to Zachary, Patrick, and the Alquist 3D team for the opportunity!"

Alquist 3D is set to benefit greatly from Mike's strategic acumen as it continues to expand its influence in the high-tech realm of 3D home and infrastructure printing.

About Alquist 3D:

Alquist 3D is at the forefront of the 3D-printing construction industry, utilizing cutting-edge technology to create homes, buildings, and other structures designed to reduce costs and address the housing crisis effectively. With ongoing research and development, Alquist is committed to advancing public and private infrastructure through innovative 3D printing solutions.

