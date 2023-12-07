Alquist 3D Partners with Habitat for Humanity to Dedicate Two Families with 3D Printed Homes for the Holidays in Newport News

Alquist 3D, a 3D printing construction technology company, will join Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg to dedicate two 3D printed homes in Newport News, VA.

Home Ceremony Slated for Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 11:30 a.m.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alquist 3D, a 3D printing construction technology company, today announced it will participate in the dedication of the second and third 3D-printed homes created for partner Habitat for Humanity Peninsula & Greater Williamsburg.

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Alquist and Habitat for Humanity Peninsula & Greater Williamsburg, will officially hand over the keys to the two homes located in the 600 block of 41st Street in Newport News. Both homes are approximately 1,200 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Alquist 3D and Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg earned national attention after dedicating the first-ever 3D printed Habitat home in the nation in December 2021 to a Williamsburg family. Through its partnership with Alquist 3D, Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg built the first-ever 3D printed home in the country and has built more 3D printed homes than any other Habitat affiliate in the nation. The homes were created using printers from Black Buffalo 3D.

"While most 3D printing endeavors focus on urban residential areas and commercial buildings, many of the regions facing the biggest housing challenges exist in smaller communities. As migration patterns shift due to climate and economic concerns, smaller communities face a severe housing shortage that must be addressed if they are to attract and retain a workforce. We want to build homes for people who live outside of the places where most funding for housing programs is spent," said Zachary Mannheimer, Founder and Chairman of Alquist. "We see these homes and this partnership with Habitat for Humanity as a major milestone for the American 3D market, and look forward to collaborating with more communities in 2024 and beyond."

The United States is experiencing a severe shortage of housing stock, spawning bidding wars that have pushed entire populations out of the housing market. In fact, for every $1,000 increase in the price of a home, 153,967 families are priced out (National Association of Home Builders).

However, building more houses using lumber is simply not doable at this time. Lumber shortages abound, and prices have skyrocketed more than 300% since April 2020 (NAHB). This increases the price of an average single-family home by almost $36,000, rendering building costs too high to offset the selling price. That puts these new houses out of the purchasing range of more than 5.5 million families.

Alquist3D was founded to address this inequitable housing market. 3D printing construction technology can be utilized to create designs both traditional and futuristic, while also lowering the cost of housing and infrastructure in economically distressed and underserved communities, particularly in rural areas.

About Alquist 3D

Alquist 3D is a 3D-printing construction company that uses cutting-edge technology to create homes, buildings, and other structures aimed at decreasing the cost of homes and solving the housing crisis. Alquist has invested years of research into 3D-printing technology and material. In addition to homes, Alquist is conducting R&D to build new public and private infrastructure using 3D-printing technology. Visit Alquist3D.com to learn more.

