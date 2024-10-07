Alquist 3D Welcomes David Pedreschi to Lead Academic Group

Career educator and business development executive David Pedreschi brings diverse experience and will help expand the adoption of the company's cutting-edge 3D Concrete Printing curriculum.
GREELEY, Colo., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alquist 3D is pleased to announce the addition of long-time educator and soccer coach David Pedreschi. Dave joins the Alquist team as Business Development Manager for Academics, bringing with him over 20 years of unique and diverse experience both in the classroom and on the pitch.
"We are excited to welcome Dave to the Alquist team as the leader of our Academic activities. A long-time educator and coach, Dave has consistently driven excellence both in the classroom and on the field through his passion for supporting the development of students and student-athletes," said Patrick Callahan, CEO, Alquist 3D. "In leading our Academics group, Dave's mission will be to promote and expand the adoption of our cutting-edge 3D Concrete Printing curriculum—an integral part of Alquist's vision to foster Economic Ecosystems across the nation."
Dave began his career as an educator in public schools, later transitioning to independent institutions like the Groton School (MA), where he served as Associate Director of Student Support Services and led the Men's Varsity Soccer Team. In 2021, Dave joined The Newman School of Boston as Associate Director of the Student Success Center and Head Men's Soccer Coach.
Dave moved from Ireland to attend high school at the Middlesex School in Concord, MA, graduating in 1997. He then attended Ohio Wesleyan University, where as a sophomore he captained the Battling Bishops to their first National Championship in 1998. Dave later transferred to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, graduating in 2001 with a B.S. in Political Science. He returned to Massachusetts with his wife Annya to raise their three children—Anna, Jack, and Eoin—while continuing his education at Fitchburg State University.
Alquist 3D is a pioneering leader in advanced cement printing technology, dedicated to revolutionizing the construction industry through innovation and collaboration. With a commitment to sustainability and efficiency, Alquist 3D offers cutting-edge solutions for modern construction challenges.
