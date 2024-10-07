Alquist 3D Welcomes David Pedreschi to Lead Academic Group

"In leading our Academics group, Dave's mission will be to promote and expand the adoption of our cutting-edge 3D Concrete Printing curriculum—an integral part of Alquist's vision to foster Economic Ecosystems across the nation." Patrick Callahan, CEO, Alquist 3D Post this

Dave began his career as an educator in public schools, later transitioning to independent institutions like the Groton School (MA), where he served as Associate Director of Student Support Services and led the Men's Varsity Soccer Team. In 2021, Dave joined The Newman School of Boston as Associate Director of the Student Success Center and Head Men's Soccer Coach.

Dave moved from Ireland to attend high school at the Middlesex School in Concord, MA, graduating in 1997. He then attended Ohio Wesleyan University, where as a sophomore he captained the Battling Bishops to their first National Championship in 1998. Dave later transferred to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, graduating in 2001 with a B.S. in Political Science. He returned to Massachusetts with his wife Annya to raise their three children—Anna, Jack, and Eoin—while continuing his education at Fitchburg State University.

About Alquist 3D:

Alquist 3D is a pioneering leader in advanced cement printing technology, dedicated to revolutionizing the construction industry through innovation and collaboration. With a commitment to sustainability and efficiency, Alquist 3D offers cutting-edge solutions for modern construction challenges.

