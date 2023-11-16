Alquist 3D's Housing Vision Takes Center Stage at Industry Events

"The nationwide housing shortage is holding the U.S. back, and it's time for technology to help accelerate the supply of homes." Zachary Mannheimer, Founder & Chairman, Alquist 3D Post this

Mannheimer has spent the past several weeks on the road talking with leaders in technology, workforce development and manufacturing, inspiring audiences to see the urgent need for more homes and the promising potential of 3D printing construction.

Washington, D.C.: As keynote speaker at the ASTM International Conference on Advanced Manufacturing, Mannheimer spoke on "Rebuilding the American Dream: 3D Printed Homes." He spotlighted the housing shortage and the pivotal role Alquist 3D can play in not only building more homes but significantly reducing costs. Mannheimer explained that 3D printing homes can cut construction costs by 15% to 20% per structure while generating far less waste than stick-built homes. The result, he said, represents a significant boost in sustainability and a vital reduction in the home-building industry's carbon footprint.

Arkansas: Solving the housing crisis will take more than new building alternatives, Mannheimer told the 2,000+ technology leaders in a variety of fields from around the world gathered for the Northwest Arkansas Council's Technology Summit. It will also take new regulations and innovations in best practices. Homebuilding techniques have gone largely unchanged over the past century, yet homes are more expensive than ever. Applauding the Council's housing initiative, Mannheimer said 3D printing, modular housing and other technologies could finally change the game and give the region a way to house its booming population affordably. He stressed that because 3D printing is an emerging technology, organizations like the Council should take a leadership role in establishing best practices to ensure consistency. For its part, the Council urged attendees to step up and "disrupt" housing.

Georgia: As a featured speaker at the TECH TALKS Leadership Conference of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), Mannheimer outlined the steps Alquist 3D is taking to proactively identify and train individuals to work in the 3D printing trade, which will help use of 3D construction printing expand throughout the U.S. He highlighted Alquist 3D's training and workforce development partnership with Aims Community College in Greeley, Colorado, as an example, and invited TCSG to embrace a similar collaboration with Alquist 3D.

About Alquist 3D

Alquist 3D is a 3D-printing construction company that uses cutting-edge technology to create homes, buildings, and other structures aimed at decreasing the cost of homes and solving the housing crisis. Alquist has invested years of research into 3D-printing technology and material. In addition to homes, Alquist is conducting R&D to build new public and private infrastructure using 3D-printing technology. Visit Alquist3D.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Jennifer Reed, On the Marc Media, 508.944.4884, [email protected], www.onthemarcmedia.com

SOURCE Alquist 3D