Earning a spot for the first time on the Inc.5000 list as one of America's fastest growing companies is a testament to our team, who is dedicated to making a positive difference in the Already remarkable children and families we serve," said Founder and CEO Derek Bullard of Already Autism Health. Post this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About Already Autism Health

Established in 2019, Already Autism Health is a nationally accredited provider of autism services. In 2024, we will serve over 3,000 children and currently employ over 450 people throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia. For additional information about Already Autism Health and our services, visit www.autismtherapyusa.com or contact us at 800-701-0498.

