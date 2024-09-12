Alscan Adds High-Performing Sales Leader Jonathan Seltzer to Expand Southeastern Footprint

"We look forward to serving clients throughout the state of Florida and know that Jon will help lead our efforts in the area." Post this

Most recently, Seltzer served as a Security Account Executive at Convergint Technologies, where he was instrumental in securing major projects with notable clients, such as the University of Florida, Mitsubishi, and Holiday Inn. Under his leadership, the team developed an $8.2 million pipeline for estimated projects in 2024.

Before his tenure at Convergint Technologies, Seltzer excelled as an Enterprise Account Executive at Verkada Inc

"Jon's prior experience in opening new markets and providing responsive customer service was key in our decision to bring him into the role," said Goldberg. "We are delighted to welcome Jon Seltzer to the Alscan family."

About Alscan

Alscan is a leading provider of comprehensive security solutions, offering a wide range of services designed to meet the evolving needs of its clients since 1981. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Alscan delivers state-of-the-art video surveillance systems, access control, mass-notification, and perimeter protection systems, detailed security evaluations, and customized support plans. The company is dedicated to providing top-quality service and support, ensuring the safety and security of its clients. For more information, visit http://www.alscaninc.com

Media Contact

Malinda Lackey, Michael Mackenzie Communications, 4044451842

