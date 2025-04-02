Alscan Expands Enterprise Security Footprint Across Southeast U.S.

"By strengthening our team with specialized talent, we're demonstrating our commitment to being the security partner of choice for businesses throughout the Southeast." Post this

Eric Kurasz will be based in North Carolina and serve innovative companies located in the state's Research Triangle. Most recently, Kurasz served as a Senior Account Executive and Team Lead for another leading security company's rapidly growing Florida operation. In that capacity, he more than quadrupled the territory's size.

Blake Johnson transitions to Sales Engineering as a natural progression that will leverage his technical skills to ensure our solutions precisely meet client needs. Having excelled in building strong client relationships, Daniel Tourtellotte's move to Sales Manager will better utilize his leadership capabilities and growth management skills.

"This strategic expansion reflects our commitment to meeting the growing demand for comprehensive security solutions in the Southeast," said Marc Goldberg, President of Alscan. "As security threats evolve in complexity, businesses require local expertise they can trust. We're seeing unprecedented demand for enterprise-grade solutions across these states. By strengthening our team with specialized talent, we're demonstrating our commitment to being the security partner of choice for businesses throughout the Southeast."

The new structure strengthens Alscan's ability to deliver tailored security solutions to enterprises across the region, combining local presence with the company's established security expertise.

These changes come as part of Alscan's broader strategy to enhance its footprint in key markets nationwide, with the Southeast representing a priority region for growth due to its expanding enterprise technology sector.

