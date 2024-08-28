Alscan Expands Operations with Opening of New Sales & Support Office in Florida

"Opening our new office in Saint Johns is a crucial step in our growth strategy. We have long recognized that the Florida market presents a significant opportunity for an effective security integrator to deliver innovative physical security services to commercial and governmental facilities." Post this

The Jacksonville office will provide a full range of Alscan solutions and services, including comprehensive security assessments, advanced video surveillance and access control systems, complete installation and 24/7 service. With this new location, Alscan aims to strengthen its relationships with existing clients while also reaching new customers in the Southeastern U.S.

The expansion announcement comes on the heels of Alscan's receipt of the prestigious Systems Integrator of the Year award from the PSA Network. The award is a testament to Alscan's commitment to excellence and innovation. Goldberg added, "We are thrilled to bring our award-winning services to Florida and continue building on our reputation as a leader in our industry."

The new office will be located at 155 Bartram Market Drive, Suite 135, Saint Johns, Florida 32259. Alscan provides security solutions for a number of industries, including data centers, commercial buildings, healthcare facilities, educational buildings and government locations.

