Alscan Expands Operations with Opening of New Sales & Support Office in Florida

Leading security solutions provider adds Florida location, extending its sales and service market presence throughout the sunshine state.
ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alscan, a premier provider of security solutions, is excited to announce the opening of its new office in Jacksonville, Florida. The new office will be the company's third location and represents a strategic expansion decision by Alscan, further cementing its commitment to providing top-tier security services across the Southeastern United States.
Marc Goldberg, President of Alscan, expressed his enthusiasm for the new office, "Opening our new office in Saint Johns is a crucial step in our growth strategy. We have long recognized that the Florida market presents a significant opportunity for an effective security integrator to deliver innovative physical security services to commercial and governmental facilities. We intend to provide Florida clients with the same expertise and dedication that has made our company a leader in Alabama and Georgia."
The Jacksonville office will provide a full range of Alscan solutions and services, including comprehensive security assessments, advanced video surveillance and access control systems, complete installation and 24/7 service. With this new location, Alscan aims to strengthen its relationships with existing clients while also reaching new customers in the Southeastern U.S.
The expansion announcement comes on the heels of Alscan's receipt of the prestigious Systems Integrator of the Year award from the PSA Network. The award is a testament to Alscan's commitment to excellence and innovation. Goldberg added, "We are thrilled to bring our award-winning services to Florida and continue building on our reputation as a leader in our industry."
The new office will be located at 155 Bartram Market Drive, Suite 135, Saint Johns, Florida 32259. Alscan provides security solutions for a number of industries, including data centers, commercial buildings, healthcare facilities, educational buildings and government locations.
