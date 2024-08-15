Alscan Honored with Medium Systems Integrator of the Year Award by PSA Network

"We will continue to innovate and expand our capabilities to ensure that we meet and exceed our clients' expectations." Post this

Marc Goldberg, President of Alscan, expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for the award, stating, "We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the PSA Network. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. At Alscan, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in security systems integration, and this accolade inspires us to continue striving for excellence."

Since its inception in 1981, Alscan has focused on providing comprehensive security solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a client-centric approach, Alscan has consistently delivered robust and reliable security systems that protect assets and enhance operational efficiency.

Goldberg added, "This award not only acknowledges our past achievements but also sets a benchmark for our future endeavors. We will continue to innovate and expand our capabilities to ensure that we meet and exceed our clients' expectations."

Alscan's recognition as the Medium Systems Integrator of the Year is a significant milestone that reflects the company's growth and its impact in the security industry. The company's commitment to excellence is evident in its tailored solutions, which address the unique security challenges faced by its diverse clientele.

About Alscan

Alscan is a leading provider of comprehensive security solutions, offering a wide range of services designed to meet the evolving needs of its clients since 1981. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Alscan delivers state-of-the-art video surveillance systems, access control, mass-notification, and perimeter protection systems, detailed security evaluations, and customized support plans. The company is dedicated to providing top-quality service and support, ensuring the safety and security of its clients. For more information, visit

visit https://www.alscaninc.com/.

Media Contact

