Alscan Named to Georgia Fast 40 for Remarkable Growth and Job Creation

Alscan has experienced accelerated growth over the past year having recently expanded its footprint across the southeastern United States with strategic organizational changes designed to enhance service delivery to clients in Alabama, Florida and North Carolina in addition to Georgia.

"We are honored to be recognized on this impressive list of Georgia companies who continue to grow and prosper as part of the state's thriving business climate," said Marc Goldberg, President of Alscan. "As security threats evolve in complexity, businesses require expertise they can trust, and we have expanded to meet the unprecedented demand for enterprise-grade solutions."

Applicants were required to submit three years of verifiable revenue and employment growth records, which were validated by the national accounting firm, Cherry Bekaert LLP. An ACG committee evaluated each company and conducted interviews with all qualified applicants. All companies on the list are for-profit with reported 2024 year-end revenues ranging from $15 million up to $1 billion.

ACG Atlanta will present awards and rankings at the 2025 Georgia Fast 40 Celebration showcasing the state's most dynamic and successful businesses while underscoring their positive impact on the local economy.

About Alscan

Since 1981, Alscan has been a leading provider of comprehensive security solutions, offering a wide range of services designed to meet the evolving security needs of its clients. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Alscan delivers state-of-the-art video surveillance systems, access control, mass-notification, perimeter protection systems, detailed security evaluations and customized support plans for commercial centers, prisons, state and local education facilities and government complexes. The company provides top-quality service and support, ensuring the safety and security of its clients across a variety of industries. For more information, visit http://www.alscaninc.com.

About ACG

Atlanta ACG's Global Network comprises more than 100,000 middle market professionals from corporations, private equity, finance, and professional service firms representing Fortune 500, Fortune 1000, FTSE 100, and mid-market companies in 61 chapters in North America and Europe. Founded in 1974, ACG Atlanta is one of the oldest and most active chapters, providing the area's executives and professionals with a unique forum for exchanging ideas and experiences concerning organic and acquisitive growth. Programs include M&A SOUTH, Spring Summit, The Georgia Fast 40 Awards, Taste of ACG Atlanta, and Deals of the Year.

