Alt Protein Careers Expands to Europe as Industry Matures

"European nations such as the Netherlands, Denmark, the UK, and Sweden are highly dependent on foreign sources of food. With a focus on food innovation and alternative methods of producing protein, Europe is moving toward agricultural autonomy," said Noga Golan, Founder, Alt Protein Careers. Post this

The European Investment Bank's (EIB) allocation of €5 billion annually to agriculture and bioeconomy initiatives highlights the region's focus on establishing itself as a global leader in sustainable food. As key players secure funding, scale up, and commercialise, think tanks like Green Alliance estimate that the alternative proteins industry in the UK could be worth £6.8 billion a year and create around 25,000 jobs by 2035.

Alt Protein Careers announced today that it has hired UK-based Anna Heslop as its new Recruitment Director to meet the growing demand for top-tier talent in Europe and the UK. Heslop has nearly a decade of recruiting experience in agri-food tech, biomanufacturing, and alternative protein. With this expansion, Alt Protein Careers is equipping job seekers with the latest insights and resources while giving employers an edge in talent acquisition through executive search and recruiting services.

"When scaling an alt protein company, every hire is critical, and hiring the right people for your goals and culture is essential. It's about securing specialised talent that can solve both technical and commercial complexities within this fast-evolving sector. My focus is on connecting companies with professionals who share the same passions and have the skills to unlock growth potential," said Heslop.

Public and private institutions' investments are ramping up fast to prepare for changes in climate and reduce reliance on trade: The European Union recently earmarked €50 million for developing food from microorganisms to enhance the resilience of the European food supply chain, Denmark's MATR Foods' secured €20 million from the EIB, Barcelona's Heura Foods raised $40 million to scale production, and in the first half of 2024, protein fermentation startups in the region raised $398M, nearly matching the $443M raised in all of 2023. This activity represents just a glimpse of the momentum in Europe.

Alex Mayers, managing director of the Good Food Institute Europe, said to Alt Protein Careers: "I'd encourage anyone looking for a rewarding career in which they can help build a more sustainable, secure and just food system to explore the many opportunities presented by this growing industry."

As sustainability-driven food companies expand globally, Alt Protein Careers is set on recruiting the specialised expertise necessary to support the industry in its next phases of growth. "I've been an adviser to Alt Protein Careers since they were just starting, and it's been incredible to see how they've grown and helped so many professionals and companies in the alternative protein space. I'm thrilled that the team is officially expanding to Europe," said Sebastian Joy, Founder & President of ProVeg International.

Beyond industry growth, educational initiatives and research centres are emerging across Europe, building the foundation for long-term success in the alternative protein sector.

The Bezos Centre for Sustainable Protein at Imperial College London, backed by a $30 million grant from the Bezos Earth Fund, Wageningen University's world-renowned sustainable protein research, and the University of Leeds' £38m National Alternative Protein Innovation Centre are among the 61 universities advancing alternative protein development. The Bezos Centre, spanning seven Imperial academic departments, will focus on precision fermentation, cultivated meat, bioprocessing, nutrition, AI, and machine learning research.

Alt Protein Careers is a career services and recruiting firm. The organisation provides a job site, career resources, and recruiting services in the alternative protein industry. The firm also offers executive search and recruiting services to employers in the alternative protein sector through its sister company, Alt Protein Partners, which has worked with clients such as EVERY, ProVeg International, and Redefine Meat.

