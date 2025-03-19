Alt Protein Partners Announces Name Change to Food Impact Partners; Expands Focus to Food Innovation for a Sustainable Future

"Our new name reflects our commitment to driving transformation in the food industry," Noga Golan, Founder and CEO of Food Impact Partners. Post this

In October last year, the company announced its expansion to Europe and the hiring of Anna Heslop as its new Recruitment Director. The company has recruited for companies like Meatable, Redefine Meat, and Mission Plant, and claims to have over 20,000 active users on its job site, www.FoodImpactCareers.com.

"We feel that "Food Impact" better captures the broader scope of our mission and that of our network of clients and professionals. Our new name reflects our commitment to driving transformation in the food industry," says Noga Golan, Founder and CEO of Food Impact Partners.

Its subsidiary, formerly Alt Protein Careers, a popular job board in the space, will change its name to Food Impact Careers and will broaden its career support services over time to include additional categories of food sustainability, in addition to plant-based protein, cultivated, cell culture, fermentation, and molecular farming technologies.

"From the start, our job board's tagline has been "Do something that matters." Everyone on our team is here because they want to make a positive impact on the world. Having the term Impact front and center in our brand just feels right to us," says Anna Heslop, Recruitment Director at Food Impact Partners.

About Food Impact Partners

Food Impact Partners is a boutique search firm dedicated to making a positive difference in the food system. Food Impact Partners has worked with clients such as Carlsberg, Mission Barns, Meatable, and Tufts University Center for Cellular Agriculture.

The firm also provides a job board and free career resources to job seekers in the industry through its subsidiary, Food Impact Careers.

