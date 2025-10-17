Alta and Poshmark Announce Partnership to Bring AI Shopping and Virtual Try-On to Secondhand and Vintage Fashion Enthusiasts

"Our partnership with Alta gives people the confidence to mix pre-loved fashion pieces with their existing wardrobe in a way that feels smart, effortless, and elevated," said Adi Thacker, SVP of Product. Post this

Partnering with Poshmark marks a significant milestone for Alta, highlighting its role in advancing the use of AI to offer vintage options to Alta community members and extend the lifecycle of apparel.

"Resale is no longer just about finding great pieces at a great value, it's about discovering how those pieces can seamlessly elevate what's already in your closet. Our partnership with Alta gives people the confidence to mix pre-loved fashion pieces with their existing wardrobe in a way that feels smart, effortless, and elevated," said Adi Thacker, SVP of Product.

For Alta, the collaboration aligns with its mission to help users make the most of the clothes they already own while providing smarter ways to shop.

"Alta's AI stylist will suggest looks that not only pull from what users already own, but if looking for sustainable recommendations, will also fill gaps with secondhand pieces from Poshmark," said Jenny Wang, Founder and CEO of Alta. "We are especially excited to give our users the ability to try on secondhand clothing with their avatars."

Users can download both Poshmark and the Alta app in the App Store or Google Play Store.

About Alta

Alta is the AI stylist app transforming how people dress, shop, and engage with fashion. Founded in 2023, Alta combines advanced machine learning, personalization, and a heightened user experience to make getting dressed effortless and inspiring. With millions of outfits and avatars generated every week, Alta empowers users to discover and express their unique style.

For more information, follow Alta on Instagram and LinkedIn. Or, visit www.altadaily.com.

About Poshmark, Inc.

Poshmark is a leading fashion resale marketplace powered by a vibrant, highly engaged community of buyers and sellers and real-time social experiences. Designed to make online selling fun, more social and easier than ever, Poshmark empowers its sellers to turn their closet into a thriving business and share their style with the world. Since its founding in 2011, Poshmark has grown its community to over 150 million users and generated over $10 billion in GMV, helping sellers realize billions in earnings, delighting buyers with deals and one-of-a-kind items, and building a more sustainable future for fashion. For more information, please visit www.poshmark.com, and for company news, visit newsroom.poshmark.com.

Media Contact

Jenny Wang, Alta Daily, 1 8557140748, [email protected], https://www.altadaily.com

SOURCE Alta Daily