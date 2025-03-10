Alta Resource Technologies and Gallantry Global Logistics Launch Pilot to Recycle Rare Earth Elements from End-of-Life Hard Disk Drives

"By leveraging our advanced processing capabilities alongside Gallantry Global's expertise in logistics and material recovery, we are paving the way for a more sustainable supply chain." Post this

The successful execution of this pilot will pave the way for broader adoption of rare earth recycling, offering a viable alternative to traditional extraction methods and reinforcing the long-term sustainability of these critical materials.

About Alta Resource Technologies

Alta Resource Technologies is on a mission to reinvent mining by using advanced biochemistry to cost-effectively source the critical raw materials needed to power next-generation technology and bolster economic security. By leveraging customizable proteins to separate high-purity rare earth elements and other essential minerals from previously untapped sources with unprecedented selectivity, Alta is expanding access to vital resources while dramatically reducing the environmental impact of mining. With support from top investors, research partners, and federal and state government, Alta is poised to catalyze a long-overdue revolution in mining technology and secure the domestic supply of critical resources for the 21st century economy. For more information, visit www.altatech.io.

About Gallantry Global Logistics

Gallantry Global Logistics is a dual-certified, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned and Minority-Owned third-party logistics provider, specializing in high-stakes supply chain solutions and mission-critical shipments. Since 2017, we've built a reputation for precision, reliability, and solving complex logistical challenges—because failure is not an option.

Our mission goes beyond logistics. We are committed to providing elite career opportunities for Veterans and First Responders, empowering them to apply their skills, leadership, and problem-solving abilities in a new arena. Founded by John Wayne Walding, a U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and Iraq War hero, Gallantry was built to create the next mission for those who have served. https://www.gallantrylogistics.com

