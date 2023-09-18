Alta Technologies Achieves R2v3 Certification, Championing Reuse in ITAD

"Pursuing these certifications is no small task. I'm incredibly proud of our leadership and staff for their dedication and follow-through. It's a progression, a step further in the commitment we've shown to excellence for the past 28 years." -Corey Donovan, President Tweet this

The decision to pursue these certifications was driven by the leadership team in 2022. Recognizing Alta's rigorous standards and commitment to data security and quality, the team sought third-party validation to further differentiate the company in the marketplace.

"Alta is driven by a purpose to bring reuse to every IT environment we can reach," said Corey Donovan, President of Alta Technologies. "With our dedication to quality, rigorous testing, and data security validated, we're poised to cater to a broader client base."

Since Alta is primarily a reuse and refurbishment company, the R2v3 certification from SERI, which emphasizes reuse, was a perfect fit. The certification process, which took nearly a year, was rigorous, but the Alta team was fully committed. "Certification makes partnering with Alta a simple decision for IT asset managers," Donovan added. "Our mutual dedication to data management and security is clear, paired with the value and sustainability benefits that a reuse-first IT disposition partner provides."

Alta Technologies' commitment to sustainability and excellence is evident in its mission to provide circular IT to every network. With these certifications, the company is poised to further its reach, ensuring that more devices enter the reuse stream, promoting a more sustainable IT industry.

**About Alta Technologies, Inc.:**

Established in 1995, Alta Technologies, Inc. has been a trailblazer in the reuse and refurbishment of enterprise IT equipment. With a focus on quality, data security, and sustainable business practices, Alta Technologies serves thousands of clients globally, offering servers, networking, data storage equipment, corporate workstations, and Chromebooks. Located in Plymouth, MN, the company is dedicated to making our planet less disposable by promoting reuse and sustainable business practices. Alta helps IT users build a more resilient supply chain, maximize their return on IT assets, and save money on IT hardware purchases.

