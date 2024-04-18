AltaClaro Grows Team with Addition of Executive Legal Editor, Director of Marketing

"We're seeing more firms looking to reduce their legal training costs and ramp up associate performance sooner. These hires will power our growth and help us continue to meet the training needs of the legal market." -Abdi Shayesteh, CEO and Founder of AltaClaro. Post this

As Executive Legal Editor, Patricia Libby oversees all of AltaClaro's practitioner-created and instructed educational content. A litigator for 20 years, Patricia began her career with the boutique firm Quinn, Kully, and Morrow, joined the Los Angeles office of Arnold & Porter, and was of-counsel to Wilson Elser. Patricia joined the faculty at the University of Southern California's Gould School of Law in 2010 where she taught legal writing and advocacy, and litigation skills. Patricia is a graduate of Stanford University and received her J.D. from UCLA School of Law, where she was an editor of the UCLA Law Review.

AltaClaro's new Director of Marketing, Meg McEvoy, will spearhead marketing, brand and communications initiatives for the growing legal edtech company. Meg is an experienced PR and media professional, a former Bloomberg Law reporter, editor and analyst and formerly handled marketing for Priori, an outside counsel marketplace platform. Meg has a B.A. in English from the University of Virginia and a J.D. from William & Mary Law School.

"I am delighted about the addition of these two talented hires to the AltaClaro team," said Abdi Shayesteh, CEO and Founder of AltaClaro. "Patricia's decades of experience as a practitioner will be invaluable as she guides our unique, experiential approach to legal training. We're seeing more firms looking to reduce their legal training costs and ramp up associate performance sooner, and we're looking forward to how these hires will power our growth and help us continue to meet the training needs of the legal market."

AltaClaro has deployed in approximately one-fifth of the NLJ 500 and nearly 30% of the AmLaw 200. Firms deploying AltaClaro see 386% ROI in the first year, according to independent research conducted with Am Law 50, 100 and 200 law firms.

In addition, AltaClaro positively impacts law firm productivity, profitability and associate retention:

Productivity: Reduces partner and senior associate hours needed to review and fix associate errors by 10%. Firms using AltaClaro see 2-3 reduced partner hours on direct associate training per month and a 90% reduction in time required to create and manage training programs.

Profitability: Firms see a 1-2% increase in associate realization rate in their first year and a 0.5% revenue increase as well as a 0.5% profit margin increase due to bench optimization and utilization.

Retention: Firms using AltaClaro see a 2-4% improvement in associate retention.

AltaClaro's investors include Bryce Catalyst, a leading legal tech fund whose General Partner Cary Burch is the former Chief Innovation Officer of Thomson Reuters, LearnStart, the seed-stage investment arm of LearnCapital, whose investments include successful companies such as Coursera, and global law firm Orrick's Legal Technology Innovation initiative.

About AltaClaro

AltaClaro is the leader in innovative experiential learning solutions for legal professionals and law firms. AltaClaro is designed to scale experiential learning for the legal profession, making it possible for law firms to facilitate fast, meaningful training to their attorneys: increasing attorney effectiveness, drastically reducing training and development costs, and reducing unconscious bias. For more information, please visit www.altaclaro.com.

