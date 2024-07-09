AltaClaro Launches "New Litigator Fast Track Series" and Legal Writing Program Focused on Practice-Oriented Communication

"Litigation teams are under more pressure than ever to deliver value to clients, meaning litigation associates need to be ready to hit the ground running." - Abdi Shayesteh, CEO and Founder, AltaClaro Post this

The New Litigator Fast Track Series is designed to prepare associates to perform billable law firm litigation work more efficiently. As more clients and in-house legal departments scrutinize billing and re-evaluate relationships with their firms, litigation teams are under immense pressure to be efficient and show value. Remaining competitive means associates need to hit the ground running. AltaClaro's new series offering will enable law firm litigation departments to train their associates effectively and efficiently at scale.

"We are excited to be expanding our course offerings to include litigation and legal writing," said founder and CEO Abdi Shayesteh. "Litigation teams are under more pressure than ever to deliver value to clients, meaning litigation associates need to be ready to hit the ground running. Now litigation teams can reap the same benefits as our transactional clients have since 2017: reduced training costs, better trained associates and happier clients."

Patricia A. Libby, AltaClaro's Executive Legal Editor and a multi-decade litigator at firms such as Arnold & Porter, developed the series, with five courses:

1. Lifecycle of a Case: Overview of Pre-Trial Process

2. Mastering Complaints & Dismissal Motions

3. Building Blocks of Discovery: Written Requests, Documents & Disputes

4. The Deposition Playbook: Rules, Preparation & Strategy

5. Essential e-Discovery: An Overview

AltaClaro's new writing course, Successful Writing for Legal Practice, goes beyond typical legal writing concepts such as issue-spotting and case analysis to teach lawyers in all practice areas how to communicate in a way their clients in the business world expect. The course, delivered with AltaClaro's experiential, learn-by-doing approach, trains lawyers in universal writing principles such as organization, flow, grammar and construction, tone and persuasiveness and will offer associates everything they need to know to be strong writers in the context of any legal practice.

"Our legal writing course will bring a unique, much-needed focus on business and practice-oriented writing skills for early-career attorneys," said Executive Legal Editor Patricia A. Libby. "Better writing skills is one of the top requests we hear from partners, yet it's a time-intensive subject to teach. We're proud to be able to deliver this training via our experiential, learn-by-doing platform."

Libby, a former legal writing consultant to BigLaw and longtime instructor at USC Gould School of Law, designed the writing course and has recruited and vetted practitioners with top legal writing credentials as session instructors for the course. Additional courses in the series that branch out into legal writing specifically for litigators and transactional attorneys will be released.

AltaClaro's experiential training platform helps law firms reduce training costs and realize ROI of 386%. The company's training solution reduces supervision and training time for partners and senior associates by 10%.

About AltaClaro

AltaClaro is the leading experiential legal training platform, offering simulation-based courses associates love and training insights law firms need. With more than 60 courses across practice areas such as M&A, Corporate, Capital Markets, Lending, Real Estate, Technology Transactions, Emerging Growth/Venture Transactions, Litigation, Legal Writing and Prompt Engineering for Generative AI, AltaClaro is helping lawyers hit the ground running and helping law firms and legal departments train their lawyers at scale.

Media Contact

Meg McEvoy, AltaClaro, 1 4344090050, [email protected], AltaClaro

SOURCE AltaClaro