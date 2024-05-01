AltaPointe Health Announces "Go Green for Mental Health" Initiative in Honor of Mental Health Month

As May approaches, communities worldwide are gearing up to observe Mental Health Awareness Month. This annual initiative reminds people of the importance of mental well-being and aims to foster understanding, support, and advocacy for those affected by mental health challenges.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AltaPointe Health and the Washington County Stepping Up Community Partners will recognize Mental Health Month with a Go Green for Mental Health initiative on Monday, May 6, 2024.
"We invite all community members, agencies, and local businesses in Washington County to join us by wearing green attire and decorating their buildings to show solidarity with individuals struggling with mental health challenges," explained Ashley Blount, Washington County coordinator with AltaPointe Health. "It is our hope that by visually displaying our support, we can help reduce stigma and encourage open conversations about mental health."
In addition to wearing green, AltaPointe staff will set up shop beside the Chatom Post Office located at 13486 St. Stephens Ave. Chatom, AL 36518, with information on access to mental health care and services available in the community. Staff will be ready to share resources from 10 am – 3:30 pm.
This outreach effort aims to provide individuals with the necessary information they may need to seek help or support others in need. "We believe that by coming together as a community, we can create a supportive environment where individuals feel comfortable seeking help and talking about mental health openly. We encourage everyone to participate in Go Green for Mental Health and show their support for mental health awareness," added Blount.
Mental health is crucial because it impacts every aspect of our lives, from our emotional well-being to our relationships, productivity, and overall quality of life. For more information please you can call (251) 277-9187 or email [email protected]. ABOUT ALTAPOINTE AltaPointe Health is an extensive mental healthcare system that serves Washington County and six other counties in Alabama. Located in Chatom, the Washington County office offers counseling and psychiatric services for adults, families, and children. It also offers community-based services like school-based therapy and the Stepping Up Initiative with the legal system. AltaPointe's access to care team can help an individual find the right program to fit their needs by calling (251) 450-221
Media Contact
April Douglas, AltaPointe Health, 251-544-4639, [email protected], altapointe.org
SOURCE AltaPointe Health
Share this article