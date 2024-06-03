AltaPointe Health brings Medication-Assisted Treatment to Coosa County

"We believe sobriety is possible and want to help you lead the best life possible," said Brandy Richardson, associate director for AltaPointe Health's Sylacauga Region.

Medication-assisted treatment combines FDA-approved medications—such as buprenorphine and naltrexone—with counseling and behavioral therapies. This comprehensive approach addresses both the physical and psychological aspects of addiction, providing a well-rounded strategy that significantly increases the chances of long-term recovery.

"MAT alleviates withdrawal symptoms and reduces cravings; these medications allow individuals to focus on therapy and making positive changes in their lives," said Richardson. "We are thankful to be able to provide this service to people living in Coosa and surrounding counties. For many patients, the benefits of MAT are lifesaving."

Studies have shown that MAT can reduce opioid overdose deaths by up to 50% and significantly decrease the transmission rates of infectious diseases like HIV and Hepatitis C, which are often spread through needle sharing. Furthermore, individuals on MAT are more likely to stay in treatment programs and less likely to engage in criminal activity, fostering a safer and healthier community.

Despite its proven efficacy, MAT remains underutilized due to stigma and misconceptions about addiction treatment. "There's a false belief that using medication is just substituting one addiction for another. MAT helps normalize brain chemistry and body functions, which supports recovery," said Richardson.

To learn more about AltaPointe's medication-assisted treatment, call (251) 450-2211. Medicaid and a reduced-rate plan are accepted, and most patients qualify for free services.

Medication-assisted treatment is offered at 9518 US Highway 231, Rockford, AL.