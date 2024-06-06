AltaPointe Health Celebrates Alabama's Selection as a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) State

The CCBHC model aligns perfectly with our mission to promote the wellness and recovery of those we serve. It will enable us to enhance our services, reduce barriers to care, and ultimately improve patient outcomes. Post this

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in partnership with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), announced the addition of 10 new states to the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) Medicaid Demonstration Program.

These states—Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, and Vermont—successfully developed the necessary state-level infrastructure and collaborated with providers to create programs that meet CCBHC standards.

The network of providers included in Alabama's CCBHC are part of the 19 mental health centers in the state. WellStone, Inc. (Madison County) and AltaPointe Health (Mobile County) will be the first two clinics to be certified as CCBHCs. These providers are now further empowered through the CCBHC Medicaid Demonstration Program to expand their reach and impact. AltaPointe is the provider for seven Alabama counties, including Baldwin, Clay, Coosa, Mobile, Talladega, Randolph, and Washington.

CCBHCs are designed to provide a wide range of mental health and substance use disorder services, including 24/7 crisis care, integrated treatment for mental health and substance use disorders, and primary care screening and monitoring. This model ensures that individuals receive timely and coordinated care, addressing their behavioral and physical health needs.

"The CCBHC model aligns perfectly with our mission to promote the wellness and recovery of those we serve," Schlesinger added. "It will enable us to enhance our services, reduce barriers to care, and ultimately improve patient outcomes."

People with serious mental illness (SMI) die on average 25 years earlier than the general population, according to research performed by the National Institutes of Health. This is due to higher rates of chronic physical health conditions, inadequate healthcare access, and lifestyle factors. Social determinants like poverty, isolation, and stigma also contribute, underscoring the need for integrated healthcare and comprehensive support for those with SMI. The CCBHC model aims to improve that statistic with a coordinated care effort.

CCBHCs have been proven to reduce homelessness and substance use among their clients while decreasing the need for emergency room visits and hospitalizations. CCBHCs effectively improve health outcomes and strengthen community well-being by delivering comprehensive and coordinated care.

With this new designation, AltaPointe Health is poised to expand its reach and impact, offering more comprehensive care to the communities it serves across Alabama. This development is expected to reduce the burden on emergency services and improve residents' overall health and well-being.

AltaPointe Health looks forward to collaborating with the Alabama Department of Mental Health and federal partners to implement the CCBHC model and continue its commitment to providing exceptional behavioral health care.

