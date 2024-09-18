AltaPointe Health Expands Services at its Behavioral Health Crisis Center

Our aim is to help patients to safely and comfortably take this courageous first step of recovery. Post this

"We are excited to expand our services and offer a dedicated substance withdrawal unit to our community," said Tuerk Schlesinger, CEO of AltaPointe Health. "This facility will provide a critical first step for individuals seeking help with substance use disorders, ensuring they receive the care and support necessary for a successful recovery."

The medically-managed substance withdrawal unit features:

24/7 Medical Supervision: Ensuring patient safety and comfort during the withdrawal process.

Individualized Treatment Plans: Tailored care plans developed to meet the specific needs of each patient.

Comprehensive Support Services: Including counseling, medication management, and aftercare planning to support long-term recovery.

AltaPointe Health's Behavioral Health Crisis Center is committed to addressing the mental health and substance use needs of the community. The addition of this unit underscores AltaPointe's dedication to expanding access to high-quality, integrated care services.

"We understand that the journey to recovery can be challenging, and our goal is to provide a continuum of care that supports individuals at every stage of their recovery," added Schlesinger.

J. Luke Engeriser, MD, AltaPointe Health Deputy Chief Medical Officer, will serve as the medical director of the unit. "We are very excited to be offering this sorely needed service to our community. Our aim is to help patients to safely and comfortably take this courageous first step of recovery," Dr. Engeriser said.

**About AltaPointe Health**

AltaPointe Health is a leading provider of behavioral health services in the Gulf Coast region, offering a wide range of programs and services designed to meet the needs of individuals with mental health and substance use disorders. With a mission to plan and facilitate a comprehensive behavioral healthcare system that promotes the wellness and recovery of individuals, AltaPointe Health is dedicated to improving the lives of those it serves.

For more information about AltaPointe Health, please visit altapointe.org.

Media Contact

April Douglas, Public Relations Director, AltaPointe Health, (251) 544-4639, [email protected], www.AltaPointe.org

Katie Emer, Public Relations Executive, AltaPointe Health, (251) 662-8038, [email protected], www.AltaPointe.org

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE AltaPointe Health